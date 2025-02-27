Karns and Karns Truck Accident Attorneys Tackle the Full Scope of Commercial Vehicle Accidents--Beyond Just 18-Wheelers

Karns and Karns Truck Accident Attorneys Highlight the Wide Scope of Commercial Vehicle Accidents and the Legal Complexities Involved

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many people associate commercial vehicle accidents with large semi-trucks and 18-wheelers. However, the term encompasses a much wider range of vehicles and situations. Karns and Karns Truck Accident Attorneys, a dedicated division of Karns and Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, is committed to educating the public about commercial vehicle accidents and providing expert legal representation to those injured in these often-complex incidents.

Understanding Commercial Vehicle Accidents

A commercial vehicle accident involves any vehicle used for business purposes. This can include:

Semi-trucks/18-wheelers: These large trucks pose significant risks due to their size and weight.

Box trucks and delivery vans: Commonly used for deliveries, these vehicles can be involved in accidents in urban and residential areas.

Construction vehicles: Dump trucks, cement mixers, and other construction vehicles can cause serious accidents due to their size and operational hazards.

Buses: Accidents involving public transportation buses or private charter buses can result in multiple injuries.

Company cars and fleet vehicles: Any vehicle used for business purposes, even a standard car with a company logo, falls under this category.

Ride-sharing vehicles: While technically not "commercial" in the traditional sense, accidents involving ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft can present unique legal challenges.

Commercial Vehicle Accidents Are Different

Serious Injuries: Commercial vehicles are often larger and heavier than passenger vehicles, leading to more severe injuries in accidents.

Complex Liability: Determining liability can be complicated, as multiple parties may be involved, including the driver, the company owning the vehicle, maintenance providers, and even cargo loaders.

Federal and State Regulations: The trucking industry is heavily regulated, requiring specialized knowledge of federal and state laws to navigate legal claims effectively.

Powerful Opponents: Trucking companies and their insurance carriers often have vast resources and legal teams to defend their interests.

The Importance of Taking Immediate Action After a Commercial Vehicle Accident

Time is of the essence after an accident, especially one involving a commercial vehicle. Crucial evidence, such as black box data from the truck, driver logs, and witness testimony, can be lost or compromised if not preserved quickly.

"The sooner we are involved, the better our chances of securing critical evidence and building a strong case for our clients," says Bill Karns, co-founder of Karns and Karns. "Don't wait to contact us. Early intervention can significantly impact the outcome of your case and maximize your potential for a fair settlement."

Steps to Take After a Commercial Vehicle Accident

1. Seek medical attention, as health and safety are the top priorities.

2. Gather information by collecting contact and insurance details from all involved parties and documenting the scene with photos and witness statements.

3. Consult an experienced truck accident attorney promptly to protect legal rights and ensure proper representation.

Karns and Karns Truck Accident Attorneys Can Help

The dedicated team at Karns and Karns Truck Accident Attorneys has the experience and resources to handle all aspects of a commercial vehicle accident case, including:

Securing and preserving evidence

Determining liability

Negotiating with insurance companies

Litigating in court

For legal guidance after a commercial vehicle accident, visit karnsandkarnstruckaccidentattorneys.com.

Media Contact

Karns & Karns, Truck Accident Attorneys, 1-800-484-3946, [email protected], https://karnsandkarnstruckaccidentattorneys.com/

SOURCE Karns and Karns Truck Accident Attorneys