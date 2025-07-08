Kash Kitchen Helps LA Home Chefs Access $597 County Subsidy to Start MEHKOs and Launch a Legal Home Kitchen Side Hustle Before June 2026 Deadline

This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for LA home chefs to turn their cooking passion into a legal business without high startup costs," said Rex Ray, founder of Kash Kitchen. Post this

MEHKOs empower local cooks to legally prepare and sell home-cooked meals, creating new work-from-home opportunities and expanding access to local, authentic food options. Kash Kitchen supports these chefs with a comprehensive suite of tools and resources to simplify the journey from hobby cook to licensed entrepreneur.

Benefits for LA chefs on Kash Kitchen include:

MEHKO Learning Portal — step-by-step checklists and video guides

Application Support — editable SOP documents and personalized guidance

Chef Dashboard — manage menus, orders, and availability

Visual Menus — showcase meals with photos and transparent pricing

Secure Payments — powered by Stripe

Mobile App — manage your business on the go

Aspiring home chefs can explore local chef profiles for inspiration and apply to start their own kitchen side hustle directly through the Kash Kitchen platform.

To learn more and apply, visit www.kashkitchen.com/become-a-chef.

Media Contact

Rexford Ray, Sylinx Labs LLC, 1 9494477571, [email protected], https://www.kashkitchen.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Kash Kitchen