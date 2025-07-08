Kash Kitchen Helps LA Home Chefs Access $597 County Subsidy to Start MEHKOs and Launch a Legal Home Kitchen Side Hustle Before June 2026 Deadline

Los Angeles home cooks can now launch legal MEHKO businesses and work from home with Kash Kitchen's full support, thanks to LA County's $597 subsidy program.
LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kash Kitchen, a California-approved Internet Food Service Intermediary (IFSI), is helping Los Angeles home chefs start their own legal Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations (MEHKOs) and turn their cooking into a profitable side hustle.
Through a special LA County subsidy, up to 1,000 first-time applicants can receive a $597 fee waiver when applying to become a MEHKO. Eligible chefs must operate outside Pasadena, Long Beach, and Vernon, and have annual net revenue under $50,000. Applications must be submitted before June 30, 2026, or until funds are exhausted.
MEHKOs empower local cooks to legally prepare and sell home-cooked meals, creating new work-from-home opportunities and expanding access to local, authentic food options. Kash Kitchen supports these chefs with a comprehensive suite of tools and resources to simplify the journey from hobby cook to licensed entrepreneur.
Benefits for LA chefs on Kash Kitchen include:
- MEHKO Learning Portal — step-by-step checklists and video guides
- Application Support — editable SOP documents and personalized guidance
- Chef Dashboard — manage menus, orders, and availability
- Visual Menus — showcase meals with photos and transparent pricing
- Secure Payments — powered by Stripe
- Mobile App — manage your business on the go
Aspiring home chefs can explore local chef profiles for inspiration and apply to start their own kitchen side hustle directly through the Kash Kitchen platform.
To learn more and apply, visit www.kashkitchen.com/become-a-chef.
