Kasisto Appoints Rob Kassel as Executive Vice President, Global Customer Experience

"Rob's leadership will be instrumental in ensuring we consistently exceed the bank-grade compliance and performance our clients demand," said Lance Berks, Chief Executive Officer of Kasisto.

Kasisto's products, including its new KAIgentic platform, are redefining how financial institutions engage with their customers. Built for predictive engagement, secure compliance, and intelligent action, KAIgentic uses real customer behavior to deliver personalized experiences, reduce operational friction, and drive revenue.

"Kasisto's mission is to deliver on the promise of Agentic AI that can be trusted by banks," said Lance Berks, Chief Executive Officer of Kasisto. "Fulfilling that mission requires operating at bank-grade levels of compliance and performance, and executing with the discipline our clients demand. Rob's leadership will be instrumental in ensuring we consistently exceed those expectations."

Rob Kassel added, "I am excited to be joining Kasisto, a company committed to elevating the customer experience in banking through Agentic AI. I look forward to working with clients worldwide to deliver exceptional results for their business and customers."

About Kasisto

Kasisto is the market leader in agentic AI platforms purpose built for the banking industry. Trusted by financial institutions worldwide, Kasisto delivers intelligent, compliant, and auditable AI experiences that transform how banks operate. Its platform orchestrates autonomous AI agents that work securely within the regulatory and operational frameworks of banking. At its core is KaiGPT, a proprietary large language model tuned for banking, enabling domain specific accuracy, zero risk reliability, and flexible deployment. With deep industry expertise and agentic architecture, Kasisto empowers banks to lead in the era of intelligent, trusted AI.

