KASSO FEST SKATE & SOUND Brings a New Wave of Skate Culture to Long Beach on March 21-22, 2026

A one-of-a-kind fusion of skate, sound, and street culture arrives in Southern California, bringing a new era of movement, creativity, and community to the U.S.

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KASSO, the global movement that reimagines skate culture through speed, creativity, and community, will make its United States debut with KASSO FEST SKATE & SOUND on March 21–22, 2026, in Long Beach, California. This marks the first time the internationally celebrated concept will expand beyond Japan and bring its renowned full-scale experience directly to American audiences.

Launched in Japan in 2024, KASSO ignited a cultural wave across Asia and beyond, attracting collaborations with NIKE and China's Avenue & Son and inspiring satellite events in San Francisco and Aranya. The original series blends skateboarding with physical challenge, artistry, and community storytelling. It is rooted in a simple idea: skaters versus the course, not skaters versus each other.

KASSO FEST SKATE & SOUND brings that vision to Long Beach, one of the true homes of skate culture, and introduces a next-generation live event format that is built for fans, athletes, creators, and newcomers alike. Over two days, audiences will experience a hybrid world of skate runs, music performances, visual art, and cultural programming designed to feel exciting, inclusive, and social-first.

"KASSO was born in Japan as a television show, built around the thrill of challenge. What emerged was something greater," said Yohei Yasunaga, Producer at KASSO. "Skaters sharing both failure and triumph, celebrating one another along the way. When a live audience was introduced, that energy exploded. Most vividly in Jiro Pratt's complete clear. Now, that defining moment comes to Long Beach, a true home of skateboarding."

A New Kind of Skate Experience

KASSO FEST SKATE & SOUND is not a competition. It is a celebration of movement and community where the course becomes the challenge, the art, and the stage. Every run is built around speed and flow, with the crowd moving with the skaters. The event is designed to be easy to follow and impossible to look away from, delivering a format that appeals to dedicated skaters and first-time spectators alike.

A Cultural Homecoming

Bringing KASSO to Long Beach reflects a symbolic homecoming. Skateboarding was born in California, shaped by decades of street culture, music, design, and community. Now, KASSO returns that cultural exchange by presenting a Japanese creative lens to the birthplace of the sport. The result is a global conversation happening live, in motion, and in real time.

Music, Art, and Community at the Core

Beyond skate, the festival will include a curated lineup of performances, art installations, fashion collaborations, creator programming, and local Long Beach community partners. Every detail reflects KASSO's ethos: authentic, dynamic, inclusive, and built from inside the culture. The weekend is designed for people who love the energy of movement, sound, and shared creativity.

Don't miss your chance to see KASSO's signature courses — including the iconic Railcoaster — up close. Tickets for KASSO FEST SKATE & SOUND go on sale today at bit.ly/kasso_lb. Limited quantity early-bird tickets are available now - get them before they sell out! Ticket prices starting at $75.

For ticket types and details, visit bit.ly/kasso_lb — and for more event updates, artist announcements, and the latest on featured skaters, be sure to follow KASSO on social!

About KASSO

From TBS TELEVISION, INC., the creators of global hit shows like Takeshi's Castle and SASUKE (American Ninja Warrior), comes a bold new concept: a skateboarding-meets-physical game show experience. Elite skaters from around the world, across all borders and backgrounds, will take on massive, high-difficulty stages in pursuit of total domination.

Built around the theme "Never Been Done", a celebration of doing what no one has ever done before, KASSO is a brand that represents the next generation of cultural movement, blending street, fashion, music, and community into one global stage. To learn more about KASSO, visit their official website: https://kasso0318.com/en/

About TBS

TBS TELEVISION, INC.(TBS) is the principal subsidiary of Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings, Inc., and one of the leading commercial TV networks in Japan. Established in 1951, TBS produces and distributes dramas, variety shows, news, sports, animation, and movies. It is based in Akasaka, Tokyo, where its large complex of facilities includes studios and a theater.

TBS is engaged in television broadcasting and related content production, with a scope that also encompasses theatrical, musical, and other live entertainment performances, exhibitions, and cultural events. Under its long-term strategy 'VISION2030', TBS group aims to deliver timeless content and services to the world, respecting diverse values and striving to make a positive contribution to society.

