KASSO FEST SKATE & SOUND Taps Red Bull as Official Media Partner and Reveals Full Artist Lineup, DJ, Event Host, Schedule, and Added Skaters Ahead of Two-Day Festival

Joining previously announced headliners LaRussell and EARTHGANG, KASSO is proud to welcome Andy Mineo on Saturday, March 21, and The Mainliners on Sunday, March 22, rounding out the festival's musical lineup. The festival will also feature Long Beach based Secret Service, as the official DJ, keeping the energy high between sets, and legendary commentator Selema Masekela as the festival host, guiding fans through the two-day celebration of skate and sound.

In addition to the impressive lineup reveal, skaters Kyle Walker, Torey Pudwill, Franky Villani, Raphae Ueda, David Loy, Ayahiro Uratsuka, Yurin Fuijii, CJ Collins, and many more will also be in attendance. This now brings the lineup to 28 skaters from around the world to show off their skill set.

Lastly, KASSO is excited to share the daily schedules set for Saturday and Sunday. Course 1 kickoffs will start at 12:30PM each day, followed by a musical act.

Across the two-day festival, skaters will take on four dynamic courses designed to test speed, precision, and creativity. Course 1 features the Long Beach Downhill, followed by RailCoaster on Course 2. Course 3 will debut a brand-new obstacle course introduced exclusively at this event, while Course 4, Million Jump LB, will serve as the final fortress challenge. Additional details on each course will be revealed soon.

Bringing together an iconic media partner, diverse musical acts, and world- class skate talent, KASSO SKATE & SOUND FEST sets the stage for an unforgettable two-day event that celebrates skateboarding, fashion, community, and art in Long Beach for all to enjoy.

For ticket types and details, visit bit.ly/kasso_lb — and for more event updates, announcements, and latest on featured skaters, be sure to follow KASSO on socials.

About KASSO

From TBS TELEVISION, INC., the creators of global hit shows like Takeshi's Castle and SASUKE (American Ninja Warrior), comes a bold new concept: a skateboarding-meets-physical game show experience. Elite skaters from around the world, across all borders and backgrounds, will take on massive, high-difficulty stages in pursuit of total domination.

Built around the theme "Never Been Done", a celebration of doing what no one has ever done before, KASSO is a brand that represents the next generation of cultural movement, blending street, fashion, music, and community into one global stage. To learn more about KASSO, visit their official website: https://kasso0318.com/en/

About TBS

TBS TELEVISION, INC.(TBS) is the principal subsidiary of Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings, Inc., and one of the leading commercial TV networks in Japan.

Established in 1951, TBS produces and distributes dramas, variety shows, news, sports, animation, and movies. It is based in Akasaka, Tokyo, where its large complex of facilities includes studios and a theater.

TBS is engaged in television broadcasting and related content production, with a scope that also encompasses theatrical, musical, and other live entertainment performances, exhibitions, and cultural events. Under its long-term strategy 'VISION2030', TBS group aims to deliver timeless content and services to the world, respecting diverse values and striving to make a positive contribution to society.

