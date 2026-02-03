KASSO FEST SKATE & SOUND Unveils LaRussell and EARTHGANG As Artist Headliners In Addition To Skater Lineup For Two-Day Festival

The multi-day festival brings together live music and elite skaters for a culture-forward celebration of skateboarding in Long Beach. Post this

KASSO is also excited to announce the initial list of elite skater talent that will be making appearances throughout the weekend, including Leo Romero, Greyson Fletcher, Cordano Russell, Tom Schaar, Gavin Bottger, Taylor Kirby, Jiro Platt, Dashawn Jordan, Hayate Kamimura, and Ren Suematsu, to name a few. As of today, Jamie Foy and Jaws have also officially joined the lineup. Whether taking the course or showcasing their skillset, their participation is guaranteed to bring the Long Beach and skater-enthusiast communities together for an exciting two-day spectacle.

By blending the intersections of skate, sound, and street culture, KASSO FEST SKATE & SOUND continues to cement itself as the ultimate new era cultural experience filled with creativity and movement.

For ticket types and details, visit bit.ly/kasso_lb — and for more event updates, announcements, and latest on featured skaters, be sure to follow KASSO on socials. Premium Parking tickets are available starting today to purchase for VIP buyers at $40. Additionally, when you purchase 5 or more tickets, a 15% off discount will be applied.

About KASSO

From TBS TELEVISION, INC., the creators of global hit shows like Takeshi's Castle and SASUKE (American Ninja Warrior), comes a bold new concept: a skateboarding-meets-physical game show experience. Elite skaters from around the world, across all borders and backgrounds, will take on massive, high-difficulty stages in pursuit of total domination.

Built around the theme "Never Been Done", a celebration of doing what no one has ever done before, KASSO is a brand that represents the next generation of cultural movement, blending street, fashion, music, and community into one global stage. To learn more about KASSO, visit their official website: https://kasso0318.com/en/

About TBS

TBS TELEVISION, INC.(TBS) is the principal subsidiary of Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings, Inc., and one of the leading commercial TV networks in Japan.

Established in 1951, TBS produces and distributes dramas, variety shows, news, sports, animation, and movies. It is based in Akasaka, Tokyo, where its large complex of facilities includes studios and a theater.

TBS is engaged in television broadcasting and related content production, with a scope that also encompasses theatrical, musical, and other live entertainment performances, exhibitions, and cultural events. Under its long-term strategy 'VISION2030', TBS group aims to deliver timeless content and services to the world, respecting diverse values and striving to make a positive contribution to society.

