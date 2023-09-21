Katalys Secures $5.4 Million For Expansion Of Its Pioneering Commerce Media Platform

"We believe Katalys' innovative approach is set to redefine commerce media, making it an opportune investment in today's evolving landscape,"- Tiby Erdely, founding partner at KEY Investment Partners. Tweet this

"We believe Katalys' innovative approach is set to redefine commerce media, making it an opportune investment in today's evolving landscape," said Tiby Erdely, founding partner at KEY Investment Partners.

The funding will be used to build out additional product features and to support the company's expansion efforts through sales and marketing initiatives to reach the commerce publishing and affiliate marketing industries.

"Our successful funding in a challenging economic climate is a testament to the truly transformative nature of our technology and the dedication of our experienced team," said Katalys co-founder and CRO Matthew Stein.

The Katalys platform addresses multiple needs throughout the affiliate marketing and commerce media ecosystem. For large media companies and digital publishers, Katalys provides a transformative embedded commerce technology proven to boost performance revenue. For e-commerce brands and retailers, Katalys platform delivers scalable product discovery and customer acquisition.

By seamlessly merging embedded commerce technology with cookieless attribution and a deterministic identity graph, Katalys is empowering its partners to strengthen and expand trusted relationships and drive revenue on all sides of the performance marketing ecosystem.

The funding attests to Katalys' commitment to reshaping commerce media through advanced technology to redefine commerce transactions online and foster meaningful connections between brands and publishers.

About Katalys

Katalys is a commerce media platform that resides at the intersection of performance marketing, technology, content and commerce. With a visionary approach to partnership marketing, Katalys empowers brands and publishers to forge meaningful connections and accelerate growth through innovative products. By seamlessly integrating embedded commerce technology with proprietary identity graph advancements, Katalys is reshaping the dynamics of commerce media and driving a new era of mutually beneficial omniwin partnerships.

