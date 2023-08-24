Katalys Secures Coveted Ranking on the Inc. 5000 List, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Redefining Commerce Media

"Our journey has been one of relentless innovation and unwavering commitment to streamlining the efficiency and effectiveness of our commerce media platform." - Jason Brett, Co-Founder and CEO Tweet this

Within the advertising and marketing sector, Katalys ranked #66, further highlighting the company's impact on reshaping the affiliate marketing landscape. This achievement reflects Katalys' dedication to delivering exceptional results for its partners while continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation.

"We're honored to have achieved this milestone recognition on the esteemed Inc. 5000 list," said Jason Brett, co-founder and CEO of Katalys. "Our journey has been one of relentless innovation and unwavering commitment to streamlining the efficiency and effectiveness of our commerce media platform. This accomplishment would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our remarkable team, as well as the trust and support of our valued clients and partners."

Katalys' success is deeply rooted in its unique ability to seamlessly merge embedded commerce technology with proprietary attribution technology, a deterministic identity graph. This combination has enabled the company to redefine how commerce transactions occur online, forging partnerships between brands and publishers, and revolutionizing revenue generation across performance marketing channels.

As Katalys continues to drive the future of commerce media, the company remains steadfast in its mission to transform the way businesses engage with their audiences and create mutually beneficial connections.

To learn more about Katalys and its visionary approach to partnership marketing, please visit www.katalys.com.

About Katalys

Katalys is a Commerce Media Platform that resides at the intersection of performance marketing, technology, content, and commerce. With a visionary approach to partnership marketing, Katalys empowers brands and publishers to forge meaningful connections and accelerate growth through innovative products. By seamlessly integrating embedded commerce technology with proprietary identity graph advancements, Katalys is reshaping the dynamics of commerce media and driving a new era of mutually beneficial omniwin partnerships.

Media Contact

Tony Winders, Katalys, 1 818-554-9236, [email protected], www.katalys.com

SOURCE Katalys