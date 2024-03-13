Kate Harris named to Top 50 Women Chief Executive Officers list

Stanley Consultants President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair Kate Harris was named to the Top 50 Women Chief Executive Officers of 2024 by the Women We Admire organization. Harris was ranked tenth by the group.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Consultants President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair Kate Harris was named to the Top 50 Women Chief Executive Officers of 2024 by the Women We Admire organization. Harris was ranked tenth by the group.

Women We Admire said in a statement, "In Fortune 500 companies, only about 10 percent of CEOs are women, even though research shows women leaders improve collaboration and inspire employees to be more dedicated to a company's mission. This year's list of award recipients demonstrates the focus, drive, and commitment of today's women CEOs."

Harris has over 30 years of experience in the construction, engineering, and consulting industry. She graduated with a first-class honors degree in the United Kingdom and has completed the Advanced Management and Intellectual Property programs at Harvard Business and Law Schools. She is a Board Leadership Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors, a member of Women Corporate Directors, and is accredited as a Board-Certified Environmental Engineering Member. In addition to serving as a trustee of the company's retirement programs, and chair of the Stanley Consultants Charitable Foundation, Harris also serves on the American Council of Engineering Council's Research Institute Board and the Academic Review Committee of the University of Miami College of Engineering.

Harris was named the 2022 CEO of the Year by the Environmental Financial Consulting Group, in recognition of her outstanding leadership, steadfast focus on ethics and integrity, and consistently innovative and effective approach. She was also named to the 2023 Colorado Titan 100. Her leadership interests fully align with Stanley's mission to leverage skills, capabilities, and rapidly changing technologies for the good of the company's clients, communities and members, promote the profession's essential value to society, and inspire a generation to solve the world's most challenging problems.

An active advocate of client service, business innovation, and talent development, and one of the earliest AEC participants of CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, Harris continues to mentor upcoming generations of leaders to further Stanley's Purpose of Improving Lives Since 1913.

