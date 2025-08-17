Kate Mackz Interviews Rory McIlroy Ahead of the BMW Championship on Masters Win, Career Grand Slam, and Ryder Cup

"It was my 17th attempt, but sometimes the best things you have to wait for a little bit. The difficult times make the good times even better — they make you appreciate them even more." — Rory McIlroy Post this

"You just completed your Career Grand Slam and got your Masters Green Jacket — you're among six people that have done it," Mackz said.

McIlroy responded with humility and perspective:

"It's crazy. There are only three other people living that have done it. It feels weird for me to be put in that category. It was my 17th attempt, but sometimes the best things you have to wait for a little bit. The difficult times make the good times even better — they make you appreciate them even more."

On his preparation and longevity in the game, McIlroy added:

"I've found over the years what works for me — I make sure I get those little things right every single day. I'm 36 and I probably feel just as good now as I did when I was 26."

He also emphasized celebrating wins in a sport where losses are far more common than victories:

"I've won right around 10% of the tournaments I've played. Compared to other sports it's not a lot. So when I won the Masters, or when I win any tournament, I make sure that I celebrate it. I make sure my focus doesn't just turn to the next thing."

The conversation also touched on lighter topics, including McIlroy's cameo in Happy Gilmore 2 and the experience of being surrounded by greatness beyond golf.

Mackz is known for her movement-based interview style, where she engages athletes, entertainers, and cultural figures in candid conversations while in motion. Her growing body of work has reached millions across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, offering fans a behind-the-scenes perspective on some of the world's most recognizable names.

Watch the full interview with Rory McIlroy and Kate Mackz here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNayz18Or2r/

About Kate Mackz:

Kate Mackz is a New York–based interviewer, podcaster, and digital creator known for her unique movement-based conversations with athletes, entertainers, and cultural figures. Her platform blends sports, lifestyle, and authentic storytelling, giving audiences candid access to today's most influential voices.

Media Contact

Align PR, Align Public Relations, 1 3109098812, [email protected], align-pr.com

SOURCE Kate Mackz