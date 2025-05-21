Kate Mercado Named Brokerage Manager for Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty in Scarsdale

Accomplished real estate agent advances through ranks to leadership role after decade of sales success with the firm

SCARSDALE, N.Y., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty today announced that Kate Mercado will assume the role of Brokerage Manager for the firm's brokerage in Scarsdale, N.Y. Mercado brings a decade of residential real estate expertise to the position, including eight years with Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty.

During her tenure as an agent based out of the company's Larchmont brokerage, Mercado has earned recognition as a Top 100 Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty agent and has been named one of Westchester Magazine's top real estate agents.

Mercado has built a reputation for guiding clients through complex transactions with a calm, measured approach. "I love working with people to become the best version of themselves, which is why transitioning to management feels like a natural progression," she said. "The human connection aspect of real estate has always been most gratifying to me—more than any particular property, what I value most is building long-term relationships with clients. I've often completed multiple transactions with the same clients and their family members, which speaks to the trust we've built together."

"I am thrilled to welcome Kate to this leadership role. Having recruited her as an agent years ago, I've always recognized her innate leadership abilities and how colleagues instinctively gravitate to her for guidance," said Carolyn Fugere, Co-President and Chief Sales Officer for Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty. "For the past three years, I've had my eye on Kate as a potential manager, noting her stability, prowess, and ability to help people feel calmed and supported. She is the perfect choice to lead our Scarsdale brokerage, and we're especially excited to hire from within someone who embodies our brand principles so completely."

Mercado's approach to real estate is further informed by her prior career as a Licensed Creative Arts Therapist at Jacobi Medical Center. Her experience in the mental health field has given her invaluable insight into helping people navigate significant life transitions—whether joyful or challenging. This background has enhanced her ability to maintain perspective during emotional real estate transactions and remain steady in unpredictable environments.

A committed community member, Mercado has served as a City of New Rochelle Planning Board Member since 2018, having been appointed for three terms across two mayoral administrations. This dedication to service extends throughout her life, including her previous role as a PTA president. Mercado lives in New Rochelle with her husband and son.

About William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Founded in 1949, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty manages a $5.1 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 29 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York. The company is one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty(R) affiliates globally and the 34th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. For more information, visit the website at williampitt.com.

Sotheby's International Realty's worldwide network includes 1,075 offices throughout 81 countries and territories on six continents.

