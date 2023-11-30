Katharine Webster, Inc. Wins Gold Award in Association of Professional Landscape Designers 2023 International Landscape Design Competition

Designers across America take home prizes in APLD's annual landscape design contest. Kate Webster of Katharine Webster, Inc. in San Francisco, California receives a Gold Award in the Residential #3 Category.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association of Professional Landscape Designers (APLD) recently released the award winners of its annual international landscape design competition. Categories included Residential and Non-Residential Landscapes, Small Gardens, Planting Design, Details, Show Gardens and Specialty Projects.

Kate Webster of Katharine Webster, Inc. in San Francisco, CA won a Gold Award for a residential project entitled "Tranquil Oak Woodland" in Sausalito, CA.

When providing feedback as to why they selected her project for a Gold Award, the judges said:

"Beautiful materials palette – both hardscape and plantings. Appropriate use of plantings – for oak health, low water demand and fire resistivity. I appreciate the use of permeable material for secondary paths and use of percolation pits for runoff. Overall, nicely done."

"A "lasting timeless landscape" Tranquil Oak Woodland truly is. The feeling of permanence given by the stone, gorgeous concrete and elegant railing is rooted in the stately oaks. A very well done blend of materials and plants. The custom planters are excellent. What a different environment from the existing and one to inspire the neighborhood."

"Wow, the before and after is dramatic. Great stair landscape sequence and materials. Plantings are edge areas where the accents are seen as per the brief. The views are great, the design is simple, not to distract from the context."

