Kathleen Fee's Event at The Surf Lodge Montauk Reaches Full Capacity With Country Music and Rock Legends

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a night that will be remembered, Kathleen Fee lit up The Surf Lodge with an electrifying performance to celebrate the release of her highly anticipated EP, Glitter Gold. The atmosphere was charged with excitement as the venue reached full capacity, buzzing with energy and anticipation. The night was highlighted by surprise rock legends Don Felder of The Eagles and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who joined Kathleen on stage, and thrilled the crowd with their iconic musicianship.

The event showcased not only Kathleen's extraordinary talent but also the all-star band supporting her. The lineup featured Chris Autry (Big & Rich, Travis Tritt), Justin Weaver (The Chicks, Wynonna Judd), Aaron Currie (Lee Greenwood, Chris Cagle), Chris Kimmerer, Elisha Hoffman (The Loving Mary Band, Steven Tyler's country band), with wife Rebecca Lynn Howard, co-founder of Pumphouse Records with Lee Brice, and songwriter Rob Hatch. Rebecca Lynn Howard is a two-time Grammy winner who has written for Martina McBride and Trisha Yearwood and recorded with Dolly Parton, Vince Gill, and Patty Loveless, along with PJ Cardinal.

Adding to the magic of the evening, during the performance of the title track, "Glitter Gold," the venue was shimmering gold, and confetti began to rain down from the sky, enveloping the audience and stage in a sparkling cascade. The golden shower added a visual metaphor to Kathleen's lyrics, perfectly "It's Raining Glitter Gold", capturing the song's theme of finding light and hope amidst life's challenges.

Kathleen's Glitter Gold EP is a reflection of her journey of self-discovery and the pursuit of authenticity in a world full of challenges. The showcase in Montauk was a testament to Kathleen's rising career in the music industry. With her Glitter Gold EP generating significant buzz and her live performance leaving audiences captivated, Kathleen is set to continue her momentum with an upcoming showcase at the Analog Room in Nashville on August 29th with more special musical surprises.

Kathleen Fee Glitter Gold Tracklist (songwriters in parenthesis):

1. Glitter Gold (Kathleen Fee, Josh Matheny, Elisha Hoffman, Rebecca Lynn Howard

2. Lonely Now (Kathleen Fee, Elisha Hoffman, Rebecca Lynn Howard)

3. Look Both Ways (Jerry Salley, Elisha Hoffman, Rebecca Lynn Howard)

4. Morning After the Night Before (Elisha Hoffman, Rebecca Lynn Howard, Dan Davidson)

5. Somebody Else's Heart (Kathleen Fee, Dove Rosenblatt, Elisha Hoffman, Rebecca Lynn Howard)

6. Till I Fell Down (Alex Holmgren, Anders Grahn, Rebecca Lynn Howard, Elisha Hoffman)

