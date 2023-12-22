Kathleen Lovett, Chief Information Officer, Supply Chain of VSP Vision has been appointed to the CTO Forum Advisory Board.

"We are delighted to welcome Kathleen Lovett and VSP Vision to the Advisory Board," said CTO Forum President Basheer Janjua. "Her career has been distinguished by achievements in strategic identification and adoption of innovative and disruptive technologies to enhance organizational outcomes. ..." Post this

CTO Forum hosts a series of events for its members each year, gathering the brightest minds to connect, debate, and solve the big issues of our time. Through the concerted efforts of the dedicated Advisory Board, CTO Forum has delivered two certificate programs, RETHINK DIGITAL Six Series 1 & 2 – each a next-level tour de force – led by faculty from top universities and distinguished industry leaders. The integrated modules, focused on transformational business models and breakthrough technologies have delivered leaders custom, personalized digital transformation and emergent technologies playbooks.

"I am pleased to join the CTO Forum Advisory Board and, having long been a champion of its core focus on technology innovation and thought leadership, I value our enduring professional synergies. Furthermore, CTO Forum aligns well with key transformative business process and technology initiatives I lead involving AI, ML, and automation," states Lovett. "Moving forward, I look forward to engaging in stimulating and compelling collaborations that will provide benefit to the CTO Forum membership at large."

As VP & CIO, Supply Chain at VSP Vision, Lovett partners closely with presidents and executives across the enterprise to advance meaningful business outcomes through technological initiatives and help the nation's largest not-for-profit eye health company continue to meet the needs of its stakeholders. Prior to joining VSP, she held executive leadership roles at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where she led global distribution channel technology and eCommerce digital operations teams. Prior to that, she spent 20 years at U.S. Steel in both domestic and international technology leadership, development and operations. Lovett received a Digital Transformation certification through the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a BS in Computer Information Systems from Westminster College, and a dual MBA/Master of Information Science from the University of Pittsburgh's Katz School of Business.

About CTO Forum

The CTO Forum is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a trusted, open and creative environment where the brightest minds of our times convene to address industry's most important issues. The CTO Forum brings together the best minds in technology from different industries to define opportunities, and to collaborate in harnessing the extraordinary potential of technology. The CTO Forum's mission is to deliver a Global Innovation Platform, where technology leaders collaborate and co-create the technology and solutions that will be critical to meeting tomorrow's global opportunities and challenges. For more information, visit http://www.ctoforum.org.

Media Contact

