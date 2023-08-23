Kathryn Remati releases 'Befriend Yourself: The Self-Love Path to Peace'

New book is a mindfulness adventure that teaches how to unlearn patterns of self-loathing to uncover the overflowing love that already exists in all of us

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kathryn Remati was teaching health education classes for insomnia, weight loss, anxiety, and stress reduction when she realized that the basis of every issue was a lack of self-love. Participants in her classes were not prioritizing their own health and happiness. After her second divorce, Remati also had to finally face her own self-loathing she had kept in the dark her entire life. She was able to get help from meditation and spiritual pursuits that she would like to share with others through her newly released book titled "Befriend Yourself: The Self-Love Path to Peace" (published by Balboa Press).

In this book, Remati relies on her professional experiences with psychology and mindfulness to share practical tips and techniques that help self-love seekers alleviate suffering from self-loathing, increase unconditional self-compassion, encourage positive habits, grow gratitude, and improve self-awareness and empathy. While guiding others to move into a path of purpose and contribute to world peace, she offers a roadmap to achieving unlimited health and happiness that includes journaling prompts, insight into the benefits of meditation, a self-love test, and tips on how to be more mindful and manage stress.

"Everyone could use a self-love boost of positivity into his or her life. People want peace. Peace from their judgmental, critical often-harsh inner self-talk that is stress inducing, self-sabotaging and exhausting. Constantly giving and giving until you are depleted does not help anyone. Your family and friends need you to be happy and healthy so it is time to make yourself a priority. Self-love is the path to peace for you and for the world. To spread peace, you must first become peaceful yourself," Remati points out.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Remati answered, "My wish is for readers to lighten up, achieve peace, be inspired, more intuitive, trusting, with expanded self-awareness, unconditional love, more empathy, flexibility, purposeful, relaxed and in tune with nature and life. My hope is that this book provides more peace for the world through a growing number of peaceful people." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/730381-befriend-yourself

"Befriend Yourself: The Self-Love Path to Peace"

By Kathryn Remati

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 128 pages | ISBN 9798765243671

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 128 pages | ISBN 9798765243657

E-Book | 128 pages | ISBN 9798765243664

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Kathryn Remati is a certified meditation instructor who holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's from Australian universities where she first learned to meditate. She worked as a health educator for a major medical organization in San Francisco, and now facilitates in person mindfulness retreats in relaxing locations worldwide to help participants to lighten up their lives. She enjoys leading her global community to their center of calm through guided meditations on her Tranquil Me app as well as Insight Timer and other digital platforms.

