Kathy Kolla Punk Rock Documentary "Who Is Billy Bones?" Now Available to Stream Nationwide

"This movie is a universal story of how perseverance can help a person overcome obstacles," said writer/director Kathy Kolla. "Billy Bones is an icon and an inspiration, and the fact this film is now available for audiences to experience across the country and in his homeland of England, is a true testament to the DIY, never-give-up ethos of punk rock and independent filmmaking."

From Billy Bones' childhood in the U.K. and Germany to his founding of one of the first punk-rock bands in Los Angeles, the singer's story encapsulates the power of music and how dedication to family can be a healing force for good. Live performance footage and engaging interviews with Bones' musical contemporaries and successors bring the past to life in "Who Is Billy Bones?", painting a searing portrait that at once reveals both the rawness and relevance of his music today.

"Who Is Billy Bones?" was produced by Kathy Kolla and Drew Milford. Musical score comes from composer Pancho Burgos-Goizueta.

Founded in 2008, Cola Kat Productions produces engaging content for a global audience in the television, film, and online spaces. The company aims to curate creative visual storytelling with a positive message in order to effect change and spread social good.

