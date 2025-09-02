Katie Austin Launches KA Daily, a Rebrand That Evolves Her Fitness App Into a Full-Scale Lifestyle Platform

Katie Austin, certified fitness trainer, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, and creator of the top-rated Katie Austin App, is unveiling a new chapter today with the launch of KA Daily – a reimagined wellness platform that supports users through every part of their day.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The name shift and redesigned platform marks a strategic pivot from a fitness-focused model to an all-in-one lifestyle destination prioritizing movement, meals, and mindset.

Designed for the modern woman juggling real life and real goals, KA Daily is expanding to offer more of her signature daily workouts, along with new, exclusive recipes, expert-backed nutritional guidance, guided meditations, and self-care tools that empower users to feel good every day.

"Over the past 10 years in the wellness industry, and 7.5 years building this app, I've evolved right alongside my community," said Austin. "I started as a trainer creating at-home workouts, and as I've grown up, I've realized how much food plays a role in how we feel and function. Cooking has always been a passion of mine, and now KA Daily combines my love for movement and nutrition into one place. I know how busy my audience is, so I've designed these plans - trainer tested workouts and nutritionist approved recipes - to take the guesswork out of healthy living. The goal is simple: give you structure when you need it, flexibility when life gets messy, and support to feel your best every day. Healthy living simplified, all in one place."

The KA Daily experience centers around accessible, approachable wellness, whether it's a 20-minute workout, a nourishing one-pan dinner, or a five-minute grounding breathwork. Members can now customize their daily schedules with a variety of tools, making it easier than ever to stay consistent and build habits that last.

Austin, known for her relatable and motivational approach to health, has built a tight-knit digital community of over 2 million followers. As the daughter of fitness legend Denise Austin, Katie is now carving out her own path helping women feel strong, confident and capable, without the pressure of perfection.

Key Features of the KA Daily Rebrand:

New Name & Visual Identity: The Katie Austin App becomes KA Daily

Lifestyle Expansion: Beyond fitness, members can now access daily workouts, recipes, meditations, mindset tools, and wellness content all in one place.

Built-In Personalization: Upon sign-up, the app now auto-programs a 7-Day Jumpstart workout plan to kick off your journey.

Smart Planning Tools: Create a custom wellness schedule with features like a grocery list, weekly recipe menu, and a daily habit checklist to stay on track.

Expert Nutrition Guidance: Users get exclusive access to two nutritionist-certified food guides and a growing library of nutritionist-approved recipe categories - including options for hormone balance, muscle building and more.

Real-Life Routines: Everything is designed to adapt to your schedule and lifestyle - wellness that works for you.

KA Daily is available on iOS, Android Roku, Apple TV and Fire Stick TV. a

For more, follow Katie on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, or visit katieaustin.tv.

ABOUT KATIE AUSTIN

Katie Austin is a global fitness personality, creator of the KA Daily app, broadcast host, recipe developer, and host of her original cooking show Come On In. A five-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, Katie has been featured on The TODAY Show, KTLA, GMA, Good Day New York, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and more. She also serves as a broadcast and red carpet host at major sports and cultural events, including the Super Bowl, CMA Awards, ACM Awards, ESPYs, NBA Awards and more. A former Division I lacrosse player at USC, Katie followed in the fitness footsteps of her mother, Denise Austin, and together they graced the cover of Women's Health (Jan/Feb 2024). She has been named to Create & Cultivate's Top 100 Women in Digital list and earned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's Rookie of the Year honor. With a background in sports broadcasting and over two million engaged followers across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, and Facebook, Katie's content inspires and motivates her community to lead active, healthy lives.

Press Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

Team Katie Austin, Emily Blair Media, 1 9179031391, [email protected], https://www.emilyblairmedia.com/

SOURCE Emily Blair Media