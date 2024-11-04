Katie Brewer, CFP® has been named as one of D Magazine's "2024 Best Financial Planners in Dallas" for the tenth year in a row.

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Katie Brewer, CFP® has been named as one of D Magazine's "2024 Best Financial Planners in Dallas" for the tenth year in a row.

Katie Brewer is the owner of Your Richest Life, a fee-only financial planning company helping mid-career physicians and other high-income earners take charge of their financial lives. This distinction is listed in the November 2024 issue of D Magazine.

"I am so thankful that my peers continue to consider me among the best financial planners in Dallas," Brewer says. "I am passionate about helping my clients reach their financial goals, while promoting a fiduciary standard in my work."

Brewer works with physicians and highly-educated professionals under 55 to help them build intentional, sustainable financial plans that support their life goals.

She has been listed as an Investopedia "100 Top Financial Advisors" of 2020, 2021 and 2022, which highlights the most educational and engaged investors in the country.

She was also named in InvestmentNews' 2017 "40 under 40." Qualifications for this honor include accomplishments to date, contribution to the industry, leadership and promise.

Katie is an active member of the Financial Planning Association, the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors and a founding member of XY Planning Network, a fee-only financial planning organization.

She regularly contributes to financial articles and podcasts and writes financial planning articles for professionals at YourRichestLifePlanning.com/Blog.

D Magazine asked CFP® professionals in the Dallas/ Fort Worth Chapter of the Financial Planning Association to cast an online ballot to select the best certified financial planners in the area. Votes from outside firms weighed more heavily than inside firm votes. Only eligible CFP® professionals were considered for the list. The final list was reviewed by esteemed local financial planners.

About Your Richest Life

Your Richest Life is a virtual fee-only financial planning firm based in the Dallas area. The owner, Katie Brewer, CFP®, has about 20 years of experience in the industry. Her passion is helping clients get their financial lives in order.

You can contact Katie Brewer at [email protected] or schedule a call at YourRichestLifePlanning.com/Schedule.

