Katie Coburn Joins Alitek to Grow OpenText Services Through SAP

"Katie brings a wealth of experience in client centric sales of SAP and OpenText solutions to our team," said Mike Brookover, partner and CEO of Alitek. "The integration of the SAP and OpenText platforms add significant value to our clients, and I am excited to have Katie bring this value to the market in alignment with our SAP and OpenText relationships."

About Alitek Solutions

Alitek is an information management company that specializes in content management for enterprises. We focus on integrating unstructured data into the information lifecycle, which helps corporations realign and optimize their technology investments. Our main goals are process improvement and enablement, which help businesses reimagine the way their people collaborate, oversee business operations and manage the customer experience. Alitek has delivered hundreds of solutions to Fortune 1000 clients and helped them realize their business goals by reducing company costs, capturing valuable data in real time, improving processes and increasing business agility. Alitek is based in Houston, Texas with remote employees in cities across the country.

