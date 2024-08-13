Katie Coburn Joins Alitek to Grow OpenText Services Through SAP

Katie Coburn joins information management company Alitek Solutions as the Senior Account Executive. In this role, Coburn will continue to grow Alitek's professional relationship within SAP and focus on bringing the value of enterprise information management to SAP focused enterprise client engagements.
HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Katie Coburn joins information management company Alitek Solutions as the Senior Account Executive. In this role, Coburn will continue to grow Alitek's professional relationship within SAP and focus on bringing the value of enterprise information management to SAP focused enterprise client engagements.
Coburn joins us with over 15 years of experience in SAP and OpenText services sales and has spent the last three years at SAP America as a Senior Services Account Executive. Prior to SAP, Coburn held account executive roles in SAP services at Rackspace Technology, Auritas and Method 360.
"Katie brings a wealth of experience in client centric sales of SAP and OpenText solutions to our team," said Mike Brookover, partner and CEO of Alitek. "The integration of the SAP and OpenText platforms add significant value to our clients, and I am excited to have Katie bring this value to the market in alignment with our SAP and OpenText relationships."
Learn more about Alitek at https://alitek.com/.
About Alitek Solutions
Alitek is an information management company that specializes in content management for enterprises. We focus on integrating unstructured data into the information lifecycle, which helps corporations realign and optimize their technology investments. Our main goals are process improvement and enablement, which help businesses reimagine the way their people collaborate, oversee business operations and manage the customer experience. Alitek has delivered hundreds of solutions to Fortune 1000 clients and helped them realize their business goals by reducing company costs, capturing valuable data in real time, improving processes and increasing business agility. Alitek is based in Houston, Texas with remote employees in cities across the country.
Media Contact
Michele Meersman, Alitek Solutions, 1 713-568-7540, [email protected], alitek.com
SOURCE Alitek Solutions
Share this article