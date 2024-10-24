Katie Halfhill Returns to FirstService Residential join its MidAtlantic Business Development Team

"Katie is a great addition to the team," said Trent Harrison, president, MidAtlantic, FirstService Residential. "Her return is a testament to her dedication and recognition of the value of our company's culture. Post this

"I'm excited to be back at FirstService Residential. I've always had the best support from leadership and camaraderie with the team," said Halfhill, business development director, FirstService Residential. "I'm looking forward to helping association leadership make their biggest asset their most rewarding accomplishment."

Halfhill will work closely with community association board members to present FirstService's depth of resources, technology platforms, and commitment to service excellence. She also plays a vital role on the management transitions team, ensuring a seamless transition of communities into the FirstService portfolio. Halfhill is active in Community Associations Institute (CAI) and holds her Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM) designation. She reports directly to David Calloway, vice president of sales.

"We are excited to have Katie back and serving such a key role on the business development team," said Calloway. Her experience and passion for providing solutions will serve her well in her new role."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

