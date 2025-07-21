Katie Porro Joins Six Red Marbles as Editorial Director of Humanities, Deepening Commitment to Global Literacy and Learner-Centered Innovation

BOSTON, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Six Red Marbles is proud to welcome Katie Porro, Editorial Director of Humanities, as the newest member of our leadership team, bringing deep expertise in language and literacy, a global perspective, and a passion for ending learning poverty worldwide.

Katie's career spans publishing, edtech, and international education, including roles at Pearson, National Geographic Learning, and GEMS Education. Across these experiences, she has remained focused on a single driving force: creating high-quality, research-informed educational content that connects learners to the world—and to their own potential.

"I believe education is the most powerful driver of individual and collective mobility," said Katie. "And literacy is the bridge between thought and action, empowering people to express themselves, understand others, and shape a better future."

Katie's approach to curriculum development is shaped by work across diverse global contexts, where she's seen firsthand the importance of culturally responsive materials and practical tools that translate evidence into action. She has her master's in education from the Harvard Graduate School of Education, with a concentration in learning design and international development. That academic experience complements her fieldwork and ongoing volunteer work with global literacy organizations.

Her mission is personal and urgent: to help address the fact that two-thirds of children around the world cannot read and understand a simple text by age 10. "While content alone won't solve learning poverty, it's a crucial piece of the puzzle," she said. "It equips educators and learners with the tools to make foundational learning possible."

Katie was drawn to Six Red Marbles for its bold vision and meaningful work. "SRM's commitment to learner-centered innovation, grounded in research and built for real-world impact, aligns with everything I believe education should be," she said.

"We are thrilled to have Katie on board," said Bill Scroggie, EVP, Learning Solutions. "Her expertise and values align perfectly with our mission to create inclusive, effective, and scalable educational solutions around the world."

About Six Red Marbles

Six Red Marbles (SRM) delivers high-quality educational programs at scale and has decades of experience developing custom materials and assessments that can align with any educational standard. We have developed thousands of interactive learning programs for school districts, publishers, colleges, universities, and more with the support of our global network of subject matter experts. A privately held company based in Boston, Mass., SRM brings modern, innovative instructional design, content and curriculum development, project management, and publishing to K–12, higher education, adult learning, and publishing markets around the world.

