Kats Botanicals Adds to Popular Enhanced Kratom Product Line

OLD HICKORY, Tenn., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kats Botanicals, a premium kratom and botanical products company, is expanding their wildly successful new line of enhanced kratom powders-Rogue Hippo Kratom Powder. Rogue Hippo will be another one of the company's most potent kratom products to date and will debut online exclusively at Katsbotanicals.com

Rogue Hippo Kratom Powder is a unique addition to Kats Botanicals' new line of enhanced kratom powders and boasts the highest MIT concentration in the company's current lineup. Kats Botanicals has blended pure kratom powder with 45% extract to raise the level of mitragynine, the primary alkaloid in kratom that produces its effects, to 2.0%. This makes Rogue Hippo a product tailored to expert kratom consumers and those accustomed to kratom extracts. "Rogue Elephant has been a huge success in our product offerings and we expect Rogue Hippo to offer a unique user experience for customers who like enhanced kratom," said Kats Botanicals Founder and CEO Justin Kats.

Rogue Hippo Kratom Powder launches in late December and will be available in Red, Green, and White Vein Maeng Da strains. Rogue Hippo comes in 35g,127.5g and 255g bags and will also be available in a 50-count capsule package. To purchase Rogue Hippo Kratom Powder the moment it launches and to stay updated about upcoming enhanced products, follow Kats Botanicals on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

