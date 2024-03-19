Kats Botanicals introduces Kats Kava Effective March 20th

Kava will be offered to a wider U.S. consumer base from Kats Botanicals

OLD HICKORY, Tenn., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kats Botanicals is introducing Kava to its successful ecommerce offerings via katsbotanicals.com. The Kava line of products will be available exclusively online beginning March 20,2024.

Kats Kava is being introduced with two unique strains: Fiji & Kava Blend. "An ancient drink which originates from the Polynesian islands, also referred to as Kava Kava, it has been used for centuries as a ceremonial drink to help relax the mind and unwind the body", said Kats Botanicals Founder and CEO Justin Kats. "Our Kava botanical blends are selected from only the finest farming families who have dedicated their lives to perfecting their craft", he added.

Kats Kava is a welcome addition to the Kats Botanicals family of premium products. Kava and Kratom go "hand in hand" as natural solutions for our customers' wellbeing. To purchase Kats Kava visit Katsbotanicals.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Since 2016, Kats Botanicals has been supplying pure, potent, premium botanical supplements to health-conscious people throughout the country. Headquartered in Old Hickory, Tennessee, we are a passionate, driven team of people who genuinely care about the health and well-being of our customers. Our passion for botanicals is reflected in the quality of the products we sell, how we serve our customers, and the way we work hard every day to bring positive change to their lives.

