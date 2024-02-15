Katy Jones Named Chief Executive Officer of Trustwell, Leading Food & Supplement Industry Solution Provider

It is a great honor to serve the incredibly talented and knowledgeable team at Trustwell as their new CEO while we continue to lead the industry in software, services, and consulting across labeling and formulation, compliance and quality, and transparency and recall. - Katy Jones Post this

The Trustwell Board of Directors appointed Jones to the CEO position on February 5, 2024, citing her long history with the organization, starting with her role as Chief Marketing Officer of FoodLogiQ, and steadily progressing to COO and eventually CEO, leading to the formation of Trustwell following the merger of FoodLogiQ with ESHA Research in October 2022.

Most recently the Chief Customer Officer of Trustwell, Jones has been an integral part of the growth of the company since its inception last year, overseeing marketing, customer success, services, and support.

"It is a great honor to serve the incredibly talented and knowledgeable team at Trustwell as their new CEO while we continue to lead the industry in software, services, and consulting across labeling and formulation, compliance and quality, and transparency and recall," Jones said. "I look forward to many more years of success as we focus on digitizing the supply chain, improving food safety, and offering unmatched tech-enabled solutions."

Jones, known in the food industry as a top voice and thought leader on the importance of transparency and traceability across the food supply chain serves as a member of the GS1 US Retail Grocery Initiative Executive Leadership Committee and is often seen on stage at various industry panels, recently speaking at the FDA in fall 2023. Jones joins a small but growing number of female CEOs leading tech companies as she instills a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the industry.

About Trustwell

Trustwell is on a mission to change the food industry. Combining FoodLogiQ's supply chain management software with Genesis' nutritional analysis and label development solution, the Trustwell Connect platform creates the food industry's only full-scale solution connecting product development and regulatory-compliant labeling with supplier compliance, enhanced traceability, and automated recall management. From food and supplement manufacturers to retail grocers and restaurant chains, more than 2,500 food companies around the world use Trustwell software as their trusted source for compliance and quality solutions in the food industry. For more information, visit http://www.trustwell.com.

