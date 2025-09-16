Katy Loria Joins GumGum as Global Chief Revenue Officer

"With the strength of our mindset data, Katy will be instrumental in delivering the next chapter of innovation for clients and partners worldwide." Post this

Loria brings more than 20 years of experience leading sales and revenue functions across Fortune 500 companies and high-growth startups. Most recently, she served as U.S. Chief Revenue Officer at FreeWheel, where she led revenue strategy across buy- and sell-side marketplaces and introduced new programs and revenue streams. She has held additional executive leadership roles, including CRO at Screenvision Media and national sales leader at ViacomCBS (now Paramount), with earlier experience at MTV Networks.

Her industry contributions have been recognized by ADWEEK, which named her among the "50 Most Indispensable People," by Cablefax as one of the "Most Powerful Women 2024," and Celluloid Junkie, which listed her in its "Top 50 Women in Global Cinema." Loria is also an active member of industry groups, including the Video Advertising Bureau, CHIEF, the Alliance for Women in Media (AWM), and She Runs It.

"This is a pivotal moment for digital advertising as brands demand smarter, privacy-safe ways to connect with consumers," said Loria. "GumGum's contextual AI and creative formats are built for this shift, and I'm excited to partner with Marcus and the team to put clients at the center–unlocking new opportunities, accelerating growth, and strengthening GumGum's leadership in CTV, omnichannel, and sports sponsorship measurement through Relo Metrics."

About GumGum

GumGum is the contextual-first technology leader transforming digital advertising with AI-powered, non-invasive data and media solutions.

We champion effective advertising that uplifts and respects consumers. Our proprietary Contextual, Attention, and Creative solutions create the perfect match between a brand and a consumer in the right moment and mindset.

Founded in 2008, GumGum is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and operates in 19+ markets. For more information, please visit gumgum.com.

