Katzcy PlayCyber Announce: Season V US Cyber Open Virtual Kick-off Celebration

Join us for 13 days of celebrating, FOR OUR 5th ANNIVERSARY — CTFs, guest speakers, networking, and prizes!!

ASHBURN, Va., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Katzcy PlayCyber announces the launch of Season V, US Cyber Games with its annual US Cyber Open Virtual Kick-off Celebration. This flagship event will take place on Thursday, June 5th, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM Eastern Time, offering a unique and free opportunity to participate in a dynamic, live-streamed experience featuring handpicked guest speakers plus a few surprises.

Event Highlights:

Virtual Kick-off Celebration: Tune in for live-streamed content from 3:00 to 6:00 PM ET . Gain insights from former US Cyber Team athletes, expert coaches, prominent researchers, and top industry professionals.

. Gain insights from former US Cyber Team athletes, expert coaches, prominent researchers, and top industry professionals. Special Guests and Prizes: Interact with special guests and win exciting prizes throughout the event.

Additional US Cyber Open Events:

Beginner's Game Room CTF: Opening on June 6th for players new to Capture the Flag (CTF) competitions, this event runs until June 18th . It provides a perfect entry point for beginners to explore the world of cybersecurity challenges, grab your first solve, or warm up for the Competitive CTF.

for players new to Capture the Flag (CTF) competitions, this event runs until . It provides a perfect entry point for beginners to explore the world of cybersecurity challenges, grab your first solve, or warm up for the Competitive CTF. Cyber Rush Week: Running from June 9th - 13th , this insightful week is back by popular demand and will be delivered via PlayCyber's virtual event platform, Brella, and Discord. Participants can look forward to more guest speakers, panels, prizes, networking opportunities, and other fun activities.

, this insightful week is back by popular demand and will be delivered via PlayCyber's virtual event platform, Brella, and Discord. Participants can look forward to more guest speakers, panels, prizes, networking opportunities, and other fun activities. Competitive CTF: Open to all players from June 9th to 18th , this competition offers challenges ranging from intermediate to advanced. The Competitive CTF is a critical component of the US Cyber Team and US Women's Cyber Team selection process and will award prizes to the overall winner and winners in each category. The first-place overall winner in the Season V, US Cyber Open Competitive CTF will receive a DoD 8140 training course and certification exam voucher from Applied Technology Academy.

"This training opportunity represents more than just a prize—it's an opportunity to develop further and validate cyber skills. Our goal is to empower cyber athletes with tangible tools that support their growth and readiness for future cybersecurity challenges," said Lynn Fisher, President and CEO of ATA.

Katzcy PlayCyber invites everyone interested in cybersecurity, from the most novice of beginners to seasoned professionals, to register now and join us in June for an event series full of learning, competition, and community-building.

For more information and to register for the events, visit our website at www.uscybergames.com.

ABOUT THE US CYBER GAMES

US Cyber Games is committed to informing and inspiring the broader community on ways to develop tomorrow's diverse cybersecurity workforce. We aim to bring cyber athletes, coaches, and industry leaders together to help scout, train, and send a US Cyber Team to the International Cybersecurity Challenge (ICC). The US Cyber Team is a traveling esports team where each year, new athletes are considered for selection. The program is run by Katzcy LLC (PlayCyber division), a woman-owned small business.

The US Cyber Games program is supported by NICE, a program of the National Institute of Standards and Technology in the US Department of Commerce, under financial assistance award #70NANB22H102.

Visit uscybergames.com for more information.

Media Contact

Jennifer Dreis, Katzcy LLC, 1 7037318678, [email protected], katzcy.com

SOURCE Katzcy LLC