Kavé Coffee Bar Named Best Local Coffee Shop in Akron Beacon Journal Awards, Celebrates 10 Years with Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

"Our customers tell us every day that we serve the best coffee in town, and that's a testament to Crimson Cup's dedication to quality. Their team's expertise ... allows us to offer drinks that people can feel great about." - Ryan Struckel, Kavé Coffee Bar

Owned by Neighborhood Development Services, a nonprofit organization dedicated to spurring Barberton's growth, Kavé Coffee Bar opened its doors in 2014. The shop has become a cherished gathering place for Barberton residents and visitors. In hundreds of online reviews, guests praise its exceptional coffee, spacious dining area, rooftop patio, conference space, live entertainment and rotating local art displays.

Struckel, who became Kavé's manager in 2021, credits the shop's success to its strong customer relationships and support from Crimson Cup.

"We're incredibly grateful to our customers for their recognition and support," Struckel said. "Thanks to Crimson Cup's dedication – from selecting ethically sourced beans to perfecting each roast – we're able to serve coffee that tastes amazing and keeps our customers coming back."

Kavé's commitment to quality is supported by Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success consulting program. Based on the book 7 Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, the program offers independent coffee shops the training, resources and business guidance they need to thrive.

Through the program, Kavé receives ongoing support on everything from new product recommendations to hiring and training staff, helping the shop deliver a consistently exceptional coffee experience.

"When I started at Kavé, I had little to no coffee experience, but I have never felt like I don't know what I'm doing because I've had Crimson Cup in my corner since day one," said Struckel. "They made it a point to come out and train me and my entire team on-site so that we were all on the same page and operating efficiently."

"Crimson Cup has been so helpful with ongoing support," he added. "I can always reach someone to talk about new things, what blend would work best with what brew, and anything else you can imagine."

In addition to offering award-winning coffee, Kavé Coffee Bar has become a hub for local activities. It hosts weekly open mic nights that help young musicians develop their skills. An Artist of the Month program showcases local artists, and it has partnered with Main Street Barberton on community events.

Crimson Cup, a leader in the specialty coffee industry, has received numerous accolades for quality and sustainability, including Roast magazine's Macro Roaster of the Year award. The company's Friend2Farmer initiatives further support sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships with coffee-growing communities, reflecting values that resonate with Kavé's mission of community support and ethical sourcing.

As Kavé Coffee Bar celebrates its 10th anniversary and Best Coffee Shop awards, Struckel invites the community to experience its award-winning coffee and welcoming atmosphere at 584 W Tuscarawas Ave. in Barberton, Ohio. To learn more, visit kavecoffeebar.com.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a leader in the specialty coffee industry, recognized for award-winning quality and commitment to sustainability. The company's accolades include multiple Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Through its Friend2Farmer initiatives, Crimson Cup supports coffee-growing communities with sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships. Its 7 Steps to Success program empowers entrepreneurs to open independent coffee shops by providing a detailed coffee shop business plan template, hands-on training, award-winning coffee and ongoing consulting.

Crimson Cup coffee is served in over 700 independent coffeehouses, grocers, universities, restaurants, and food service locations across 36 states and Bangladesh. The company also operates its own Crimson Cup and CRIMSON coffeehouses in Ohio. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com.

