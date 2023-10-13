Kavooa Golf Announces Partnership with Dr. Rick Sessinghaus and FlowCode Golf Academy

New training aid company teams up with golf mental expert and his brand

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kavooa Golf, creator of the new and versatile swing training aid, Kavooa Pro, has partnered with PGA of America Professional Dr. Rick Sessinghaus and his FlowCode® Golf Academy.

This strategic partnership will result in collaborative efforts to enhance golf instruction and practicing while promoting each of the company's mutual growth through a variety of initiatives. Those include joint marketing and advertising campaigns, collaborating on golf events, tournaments, and clinics, sharing resources, expertise and knowledge to improve golf products and services, and exploring opportunities for cross–promoting and cross-selling products and services.

"We are very excited to be partnering with the Kavooa Golf team and bringing the Kavooa Pro under our umbrella at the Flowcode Golf Academy," says Sessinghaus. "At FlowCode we believe in focused practice that leads to a confident golfer and the Kavooa Pro is the perfect versatile training aid for students to do just that. It is also an excellent tool for our instructors who can easily transition from one of the many drills to the next while working with students."

Kavooa Pro, the first swing training aid from Kavooa Golf, will help golfers quickly improve and develop consistent contact with the ball. Kavooa Pro is a tripod-based product that can be adjusted via a patented telescoping device with rods (golf alignment sticks) to stabilize a golfer's head and hips during the swing. That, in turn, helps solidify pure contact for consistent ball striking. The unit also includes a phone clip holder, allowing you to easily take videos of your swing.

Kavooa Pro helps quiet excessive head movement during the swing, eliminates an over-the-top downswing, reduces unwanted hip sliding, improves a too-shallow downswing, promotes proper turn and rotation, helps groove the correct top-of-swing position and dial in proper low-point contact, improves swing path and plane for chipping, and helps improve putting aim and path. Selling for $129.99, it weighs just 3.5 pounds and can easily collapse to be stowed in the side pocket of most golf bags.

"Dr. Sessinghaus has been a proponent of Kavooa Pro since its inception, and we are thrilled to partner with him and his acclaimed academy," said Dylan Horowitz, founder of Kavooa Golf. "Having the opportunity to share Kavooa Pro with FlowCode and its students, along with Rick's network providing a training aid that will help golfers get better is very exciting for us."

About Dr. Rick Sessinghaus

Director of FlowCode® Golf Academy and swing and golf mental game coach to a two-time major golf champion, Sessinghaus is the foremost expert on the mindset principles that make-or-break performance on and off the course. His coaching has helped top junior, collegiate, and professional golfers reach new levels of performance. Rick has also provided seminars and consulting to business teams and leaders improving their bottom line.

About FlowCode® Golf Academy

FlowCode® Golf Academy is a proven system that can raise an individual or team's level of performance by synthesizing the tools and techniques of Olympic champions, top business executives, and others who have achieved a life of greatness. A global team of diverse experts have utilized cutting-edge neuroscience to create a FlowCode Golf Academy program that improves the mental game, uplifts energy and improves overall performance. Visit https://theflowcode.com/golf-academy/

Led by Dr. Rick Sessinghaus, supported by co-directors Hallam Morgan and Dr. Sergej Petrovic, the FlowCode® Golf Academy delivers mental game programs for all levels of players, from beginners to elite professionals. FlowCode programs can be applied to different setups and cover all possible aspects on how to achieve flow on and off the golf course. They help golfers learn strategies to help manage stress associated with competitive play, how to play their best under pressure, how to deal with on-course distractions, fear and doubts, and develop strategies to become more focused, confident and calm.

About Kavooa Golf

Founded by Andy and Dylan Horowitz, father/son duo entrepreneurs who span four generations, Kavooa Golf is a venture from their mutual love of golf. For Dylan Horowitz, a 20-year-old collegiate golfer and captain of the Chapman University golf team, the pandemic brought on many challenges including isolation, excess of free time, and many questions as to what might happen to his college golf opportunity. He spent his time in isolation working on his golf swing and fixing one of his major swing flaws and, in the process, invented the company's first swing training aid – Kavooa Pro. With the assistance of his father, who brought significant experience as an entrepreneur building companies and selling them to Fortune 500 corporations, worked on the business side and the design aspect of the product to bring it to life. The tripod-based training aid, patented and developed with PGA coaches, applies to a variety of core golfing drills that is versatile and used by coaches and students anywhere. Visit www.kavooagolf.com.

