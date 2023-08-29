Kavooa Pro - New Golf Training Aid Stabilizes Head and Hips

Kavooa Pro was originally created specifically to stabilize head movement so I could practice by myself instead of needing someone to hold up sticks during drills. We discovered the product does that for you and also gives instant feedback on a variety of other golf skills. Tweet this

"My biggest swing fault was caused by growing up playing hockey and hitting a lot of slapshots. I struggled with dipping my head down in my swing and having to compensate with my arms," explains Horowitz. "Kavooa Pro was originally created specifically to stabilize head movement so I could practice by myself instead of needing someone to hold up sticks during drills. We discovered the product does that for you and also gives instant feedback on a variety of other golf skills."

Horowitz took inspiration from his longtime instructor, PGA teaching pro Dr. Rick Sessinghaus in developing the feedback-based device. "We used video back in 2020 to show me how my head was moving forward during the swing and Rick mentioned there was no training aid to fix that movement – aside from either having someone hold up a stick to your head while swinging and staying behind it, or placing a beanbag on top of your head. So, we began working on what's now Kavooa Pro."

It was during Covid of 2020 when Horowitz, who was isolated at home, had time to figure out a way to work on his game and stay positive.

"I came up with the original model by taping a pool noodle to the top of a punching bag that was around my height. I made the necessary adjustments and would use it while hitting into my backyard net. When the courses opened back up in June of 2020, I then used a tripod, duct tape, a shoelace, and adjustable Star Wars light sabers that I drilled holes through using a burnt screwdriver in my freshman dorm room. After that version we switched to PVC pipe to begin creating the first prototypes."

Over the next couple of years, Horowitz, with the assistance of his father, Andy Horowitz, who brought significant experience as an entrepreneur building companies and selling them to Fortune 500 corporations, worked on the business side and the design aspect of the product to bring it to life.

"It works through simple cause and effect – providing instant feedback," says Horowitz. "And its height can also be quickly and easily adjusted to anywhere between 15 and 65 inches off the ground. No matter your height, it will help stabilize your head. But you can also move it down to prevent your hips from swaying – preventing you from further distance loss. Or you can place it behind you, where it can help prevent you from coming over the top on your downswing because you'll hit the unit before you hit the ball. So it helps get your swing on the proper plane."

Kavooa Pro helps golfers improve the following elements of their golf games:

Helps Quiet Excessive Head Movement

https://www.kavooagolf.com/drill/head-movement

Eliminates an Over-the-Top Downswing

https://www.kavooagolf.com/drill/over-the-top-too-shallow

Reduces Unwanted Hip Sliding

https://www.kavooagolf.com/drill/hip-sliding

Improves a Too-Shallow Downswing

Promotes Proper Turn and Rotation

Helps Groove the Correct Top-of-the-Swing Position

Helps Dial in Proper Low-Point Contact

Improves Swing Path and Plane for Chipping

Helps Improve Putting Aim and Path

The unit also includes a phone clip holder, allowing you to easily take videos of your swing. Kavooa Pro can also be used for chipping and putting. When chipping, you can angle it to the exact degree angle you need for your swing plane.

Many professional golf instructors have been trying out Kavooa Pro, with overwhelming positive feedback. Members of the North American One-Armed Golfers Association are also working with Kavooa Pro, as it's a product that can be used by anyone. Plus, it will be presented at the PGA Coaches Summit next month, and the PGA Merchandise Show.

"A tool as versatile as Kavooa Pro helps instructors look at a golfer's swing plane and head motion. We can also do other unique things to help them feel and see the instant feedback. That is quite valuable and the variety of uses for Kavooa Pro is crucial, as is the ease of being able to transition from one drill to another while teaching," Sessinghaus says.

Kavooa Pro, which sells for $129.99, weighs just 3.5 pounds and can easily collapse to be stowed in the side pocket of most golf bags. It can be used on the course, at the range, or in a backyard – anywhere you can swing a club.

