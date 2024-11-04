KAWAII HOE's debut album 'The Reality' Hits Top 10 on Apple Music Ireland and Hong Kong - Listen to New Christmas Single 'i choose you (swipe!!)'

KAWAII HOE's debut album The Reality has reached Number 10 on Apple Music Ireland's Electronic Chart and Number 3 in Hong Kong. Known for their blend of pop and AI-driven sounds, KAWAII HOE is gaining global attention. Their new Christmas single, "i choose you (swipe!!)", releasing on 8 November, adds a playful twist to holiday romance in the digital age. With over 19 million views on TikTok, KAWAII HOE's music continues to captivate listeners worldwide.

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rising pop/electro artist KAWAII HOE is capturing international attention with their debut album, The Reality, which has recently achieved impressive chart success on Apple Music's Electronic Album Chart, reaching Number 10 in Ireland and climbing to Number 3 in Hong Kong. Known for their genre-blending, AI-driven production, KAWAII HOE is fast becoming a standout voice in modern pop music.

The Reality combines bright melodies with thought-provoking lyrics, exploring themes of identity, fantasy, and reality. Featuring hit singles like "What If I'm Rich & Famous," the album has quickly found an enthusiastic audience, particularly in Ireland and Hong Kong, where it continues to rise on the charts.

Adding to the momentum, KAWAII HOE's music has also gained significant traction on TikTok, especially in Indonesia, where over 30,000 videos featuring their songs have collectively amassed over 19 million views and 715,000 likes. This strong engagement on social media is propelling KAWAII HOE's music to new listeners around the world.

Now, just in time for the holidays, KAWAII HOE is set to release a festive new track, "i choose you (swipe!!)", blending catchy beats with playful lyrics about finding love in the digital age. This Christmas single brings a fresh, modern twist to the holiday spirit, perfect for listeners looking for something unique this season.

KAWAII HOE on their new single: "'i choose you (swipe!!)' is my playful take on finding love in today's digital age, especially during the holidays when everyone's looking for that extra bit of warmth and connection. It's a song for anyone who's been scrolling and hoping, combining the spirit of the season with the thrill of swiping." As KAWAII HOE's fanbase continues to grow across borders, their unique approach to music, driven by AI innovation and fearless self-expression, is making waves in the industry. With The Reality charting in Top 10 positions globally and a fresh holiday single on the way, KAWAII HOE is an artist to watch.

Watch the festive lyrics video now on YouTube: https://youtu.be/6w4E9Lcasfw

Listen to "i choose you (swipe!!)" on all streaming platforms from 8 November: https://too.fm/swipe

About KAWAII HOE

KAWAII HOE is an emerging pop/electro artist known for blending bright melodies with boundary-pushing artificial intelligence (AI) production. Their sound draws on influences from contemporary artists like 100 gecs, Charli XCX, and Dorian Electra, creating a distinctive style that is both innovative and accessible. Inspired by rule-breakers like Cyndi Lauper, KAWAII HOE embodies a spirit of fearless self-expression and genre-defying creativity, pushing the boundaries of what pop can be in the digital age. Their debut EP, Dream on, showcased their talent in genre-blending and lyrical craftsmanship, establishing them as a noteworthy new voice in the industry. The EP's critically acclaimed single, Colours everywhere, further solidified their reputation and expanded their fanbase.

Building on this success, KAWAII HOE released their highly anticipated debut album, The Reality, in the same year, featuring the breakout single What If I'm Rich & Famous, which gained significant media attention across Ireland. The Reality quickly rose in popularity, reaching Number 10 on Apple Music's Electronic Album Chart in Ireland and Number 3 in Hong Kong. The album's infectious tracks encourage listeners to explore themes of fantasy and reality, all while delivering dance-worthy beats. With a rapidly audience growth, particularly in regions like Indonesia where their music has amassed over 19 million views and 30,000 user-generated videos on TikTok, KAWAII HOE continues to push pop music forward, cementing their position at the forefront of the genre's evolution.

Newsroom - https://press.aimusiclabel.org/icys

Official Website - https://kawaiihoe.aimusiclabel.org

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@kawaii..hoe

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kawaiihoe.hq

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/artist/7CC7ZoMkSNpvHmXmgNIxhQ

Apple Music - https://music.apple.com/gb/artist/kawaii-hoe/1739172892

Media Contact

AI Music Label, Epistle Limited, 1 2028868086, [email protected], https://aimusiclabel.org/

LinkedIn

SOURCE KAWAII HOE