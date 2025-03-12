KAYAK's 2025 Spring Break Travel Trends Reveal Cheaper International Trips

Alternative getaways and beach deals: this is what KAYAK is seeing in searches this season.

STAMFORD, Conn., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For those budget conscious travels this spring break, KAYAK, the world's leading travel search engine, has some good news: The price increase of spring break flights is nothing compared to the surge in egg prices. Domestic airfare has only seen a slight uptick – and international flights are actually 3% cheaper than last year. So while breakfast might cost you more, spring break travel is still within reach.

Here's what's trending for spring break 2025:

Ditch the crowds. Travelers are swapping packed hotspots for under-the-radar escapes (think Tulum instead of Cancún, and Tirana instead of Rome ).

Need inspo? Trending now: Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic , Casablanca , and Maui . Best beach deals? St. Kitts , Long Beach and St. Lucia . Africa is also having a moment, with searches up 6% from last spring break.

For domestic spring break trips: book 3 - 4 weeks out from travel. Our data shows that domestic rates remain pretty flat until a few weeks before your trip. Book any later than that and you'll have to pay more.

For international spring break trips: book more than 3 weeks out from travel. Not too early, not to late. That's when to snag your trip abroad. We're seeing upticks in cost a year out from travel as well as 3 weeks before taking off.

Save the splurging for spring break fun. Set a Price Alert to track rates.

To learn more about KAYAK's Spring Break trends, check out the full data breakdown HERE.

