KAYAVA. RAMEN RESTAURANT ARRIVES IN SEATTLE -Artisanal Ramen Opens October 3 In Fremont

"KAYAVA." will offer the highest quality artisan ramen, made by hand using traditional techniques.

SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KAYAVA USA Inc. will open a new ramen restaurant, "KAYAVA.", in Seattle, Washington, on October 3 in the former location of Eve in Fremont. "KAYAVA." will offer the highest quality artisan ramen under the supervision of Mr. Masuo Onishi, the owner and chef of "Tsurumen Davis", a well-known ramen restaurant in Japan and in Boston, Massachusetts.

KAYAVA.'s "Artisan ramen" is a distinctive style of ramen that features soup, noodles, chashu pork, and bamboo shoots all meticulously prepared by hand using traditional techniques.

This approach ensures a truly exceptional dining experience for guests.

"KAYAVA." aims to start a new wave of ramen culture and spread it throughout the United States, starting in Seattle, a city with fewer ramen restaurants than Los Angeles or New York, yet more willing to try new flavors.

"KAYAVA." has a special atmosphere that combines Japanese tradition and modernity. The "addicting" ramen becomes unforgettable once you try it, and with a "less is more" approach refines the ingredients to the extreme instead of adding extra flavors.

The "KAYAVA." brand name comes from a place in Tokyo, Japan called "Kayabacho," which was created by urban planning at the end of the Edo period, around 400 years ago.

We were inspired by the way in which Kayabacho was transformed into a town where people came and went as a realization of Edo's "I want to do this" urban plan and interpreted "KAYAVA." as an active word that means "I want to do" rather than "what will happen."

The logo features katakana characters, a symbol of Japanese culture, and the red dot indicates that the restaurant serves top-quality ramen.

"KAYAVA." offers Artisan Ramen, a special ramen dish that represents a continuation of traditional Japanese methods of ramen production.

The soup is made with plenty of fresh ingredients and simmered for a long time every day, to maximize flavor.

The noodles have a satisfying texture with a floury flavor and were designed to have a thickness perfectly compatible with the soup.

Colorful toppings are all hand-made with a focus on freshness and uniqueness, making for a vibrant, appealing dish. 'Artisan Ramen' of KAYAVA where they can enjoy not only the flagship Chicken Paitan Ramen, but also Truffle Shantan Ramen, Pork Shoyu, Spicy, and Gluten Free options. Prices start at $17.

"KAYAVA." is designed with an exterior that incorporates traditional Japanese elements while matching the sophisticated atmosphere of Seattle, and an interior space where customers can enjoy not only authentic ramen, but also a special moment in time. 13 counter seated and 28 table seated.

■About Mr.Masuo Onishi, owner of TSURUMEN and culinary consultant for KAYAVA

In 2007, he opened the ramen restaurant "Tsurumen" in his hometown of Tsurumi, Osaka, Japan and in 2010 opened a second restaurant, "Ramen Cliff ".

He came to Boston in 2018 to open "Tsurumen Davis".

It was featured as one of the "Hottest Restaurants of the Year" for three years in a row.

■Store Information

Store name : KAYAVA. FREMONT

Store address : 704 North 34th Street, Seattle, WA 98103

Business hours : Wednesday - Sunday 11:30am - 3:00pm & 5pm - 9:00pm, Monday/ Tuesday Closed

KAYAVA. currently doesn't accept reservations

Number of seats: 13 counter and 28 table

Price of ramen: Start at $17

Website *Launch on October 2: https://www.kayavausa.com/

Social Media *Launch on September 19:

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/kayava.us/

Facebook https://facebook.com/kayava.us/

KAYABA USA was established in 2024 to manage KAYAVA. Fremont by Plenus Co.,Ltd. To aim to start a new wave of ramen culture and spread it throughout the United States, KAYAVA USA opens the first ramen shop starting in Seattle. Plenus Co.,Ltd. manages over 3,000 restaurants in 8 countries and regions including Japan.

Find more: https://www.plenus.co.jp/english/profile.html

Media Contact

Tamara Wilson, KAYAVA USA Inc., 1 206-409-6735, [email protected]

