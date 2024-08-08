Kaycee Miller Joins the SOREDI Executive Committee as Vice President

"I am pleased to be part of SOREDI's executive committee and participate in the economic development of our region," says Miller. Post this

In her new role as Vice President, Miller will continue to contribute her expertise and strategic vision to advance SOREDI's mission of fostering economic growth and prosperity in Southern Oregon.

"I am pleased to be part of SOREDI's executive committee and participate in the economic development of our region," says Miller. "Rentec Direct is a traded sector company and one piece of the economic environment that stimulates our region. SOREDI helps all businesses, like Rentec, thrive and unifies southern Oregon to be one of the most business-friendly regions. I will continue to support the organization's mission and goals while making a positive impact on the incredible companies that do business in southern Oregon."

Miller's commitment to her role as Vice President and her contributions within the organization, reflect her dedication to her community, and Rentec Direct is confident that she will excel in her position.

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct is an award-winning property management software serving landlords and property managers across the United States. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, one of the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication networks, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and was named the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2023 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for seven years in a row. For more information, visit http://www.rentecdirect.com.

About SOREDI

Southern Oregon Regional Economic Development Inc. (SOREDI) is dedicated to increasing the long-term prosperity of Jackson and Josephine Counties. SOREDI provides business development resources, support for entrepreneurs, and strategic initiatives aimed at fostering economic growth in Southern Oregon. For more information, visit http://www.soredi.org.

