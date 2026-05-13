Kaydence Hospitality Acquires The Estate at Meander, Launching a Landmark Wellness Destination in Virginia's Piedmont

"This is not simply a hotel acquisition — it is the stewardship of an extraordinary piece of American history and an opportunity to create something deeply meaningful at the intersection of heritage, nature, and wellbeing." Post this

Situated in the foothills of Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains, The Estate at Meander occupies a rare place in American history. The property traces its roots to Colonel Joshua Fry—surveyor, statesman, military leader, and the first Professor of Mathematics and Natural Philosophy at the College of William & Mary. Over the centuries, the estate has been connected to figures including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, Gilbert du Motier (Marquis de Lafayette), William Wirt and Stonewall Jackson, serving throughout its history as a place of gathering, reflection, hospitality, and renewal.

"This is not simply a hotel acquisition," said Eric Watson, Managing Partner of Kaydence Hospitality. "This is the stewardship of an extraordinary piece of American history and an opportunity to create something deeply meaningful at the intersection of heritage, nature, culinary arts, and wellbeing."

A MULTI-PHASE VISION ROOTED IN HISTORY, NATURE, AND WELLNESS

Kaydence Hospitality has begun a significant multi-phase investment into the restoration and repositioning of the estate, with work already underway across accommodations, grounds, gardens, food and beverage programming, and guest experiences.

The long-term vision for The Estate at Meander includes:

Thoughtfully restored Manor House suites and historic cottages

A future collection of Georgian-inspired riverfront cabins positioned along the Robinson River that "meanders" through the estate

A reimagined culinary program rooted in Virginia's farm-to-fork traditions and regional producers

Expanded gardens, walking trails, outdoor gathering spaces, and seasonal programming

Elevated event and retreat offerings focused on weddings, wellness, corporate retreats, and private gatherings

The introduction of Elim Spa Village—Virginia's first authentic outdoor thermal spa destination

Scheduled to open in Fall 2026, construction of Elim Spa Village is already well underway and progressing on schedule. The project is expected to become a defining component of the Estate's repositioning and a landmark wellness destination for the Mid-Atlantic region.

Inspired by ancient thermal bathing traditions and the historic identity of the property itself, Elim Spa Village will feature hydrotherapy pools, saunas, steam experiences, cold immersion, relaxation gardens, wellness programming, and nature-driven spaces designed to foster restoration, reflection, and connection.

The project is expected to help position Virginia within the rapidly expanding North American wellness tourism market, which has seen significant consumer demand for immersive thermal bathing and nature-based wellbeing experiences.

The restoration effort emphasizes adaptive reuse, preservation of historic character, and thoughtful integration of new hospitality experiences within the estate's historic landscape.

A DESTINATION DESIGNED FOR THE MODERN TRAVELER

The project comes amid accelerating demand for experiential and wellness-focused travel, particularly within drivable leisure destinations that combine nature, culinary experiences, and restorative programming.

Located within easy driving distance of Washington D.C., Northern Virginia, Richmond, Fredericksburg, Charlottesville, and the broader Mid-Atlantic region, The Estate at Meander is positioned to serve a growing market of travelers seeking slower, more meaningful luxury experiences rooted in authenticity, landscape, and wellbeing.

The repositioning strategy blends historic preservation with modern experiential hospitality—creating a destination equally suited for romantic escapes, culinary tourism, wellness retreats, celebrations, restorative multi-night stays, and day spa experiences.

In addition to the guest experience, the project is expected to generate meaningful economic impact for Madison County and the surrounding region through tourism growth, partnerships with local farms and wineries, employment opportunities, and year-round visitation.

RESTORING A LEGACY FOR THE NEXT CENTURY

The Estate at Meander has undergone many chapters across its 300-year history—from colonial estate to country inn to modern retreat destination. Kaydence Hospitality believes the property is uniquely positioned for a new era centered around intentional hospitality, wellness, and connection to place.

"Our vision is not to reinvent Meander," Watson added. "It is to rediscover and restore its purpose as a place where people gather, reconnect, celebrate, and heal."

Additional announcements regarding accommodations, culinary concepts, partnerships, spa programming, events, and future development phases will be released in the coming months.

ABOUT KAYDENCE HOSPITALITY

Kaydence Hospitality is a hospitality development and operating company focused on distinctive experiential destinations rooted in wellness, nature, culture, and placemaking. The company specializes in the restoration, repositioning, and operation of unique hospitality assets that blend historic character with modern guest experiences.

Media Contact

Eric Watson, The Estate at Meander, 1 4037015110, [email protected], www.experiencemeander.com

SOURCE The Estate at Meander