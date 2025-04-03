Kayhan Space Expands Satcat with Industry-First Maneuver Planner and Business Directory, Plus New Embeddable Content Distribution

Satcat Maneuver Planner is truly unique, as it brings together macro-level knowledge of the orbital environment with micro-level mission-specific requirements to deliver a unified mission operations strategy that optimizes both mission outcome and safety. Post this

Plan Maneuvers Optimizing for Mission Outcome and Safety:

Satcat's new Maneuver Planner acts as a sandbox environment, allowing operators to create and propagate theoretical maneuvers quickly, without lengthy setup procedures and over-complicated user interfaces. The planner gives users the freedom to simulate and iterate on different maneuver strategies for collision avoidance, orbit changes, and other mission needs – before committing to execution.

This new capability marks a significant advancement in Satcat's evolution. Building on existing operational features – such as conjunction assessments, alerting, and on-demand catalog screening – the Maneuver Planner delivers deeper decision support and greater planning flexibility, enabling mission teams to act proactively, optimize outcomes, and coordinate more effectively in an increasingly dynamic space environment.

Key features include:

Trade space generation to explore multiple maneuver variants

Custom time windows and screening parameters for full mission flexibility

Visual comparison tools, including B-plane plots

Instant simulation of uploaded OPM files

"Satcat Maneuver Planner allows satellite operators to combine their routine orbit maintenance maneuvers (OMMs) with collision avoidance maneuvers (CAMs), optimizing for the outcome and safety," said Siamak Hesar, CEO and co-founder of Kayhan Space. "Historically, these functionalities, although very similar in nature, are performed separately and in bespoke fashion. With the increased frequency of CAMs, the optimal solution is to combine the OMMs and CAMs as much as possible. Satcat Maneuver Planner delivers this industry-first capability to all operators, while also making it easier to share their maneuvers with other operators."

Key benefits to operators:

Significantly less number of CAMs by combining them with the OMMs

Improving the overall safety of the orbital environment by enabling operators to be more proactive rather than reactive in avoiding collisions and to better coordinate with other operators

More efficient maneuver design and operationalizing the workflow

Ability to conform to the industry standards and efficiently communicate maneuver intent with other operators without the need to expend additional resources

Building A Connected Space Ecosystem:

With a vision to unify space operations and increase cross-operator transparency, last week, Kayhan Space launched the Satcat Business Directory. It is a first of its kind database with detailed listings for thousands of satellite operators, manufacturers, agencies, and service providers worldwide to help satellite stakeholders find each other, validate ownership, and streamline coordination.

"Satcat Business Directory lays the foundations of a truly connected, coherent, and coordinated space industry," said Hyun Seo, Chief Product Officer of Kayhan Space. "Every aspect of a space business, from satellite operators and engineers to business development and strategy teams, can now rely on Satcat."

Embed Real-Time Space Data Anywhere:

Also new is Satcat's iframe embedding feature, which allows users to post live or historical space object analyses, satellite visualizations, and metadata directly into their own digital environments – from internal dashboards and Confluence pages to customer portals and mission operations centers.

Rather than sharing screenshots, teams can embed dynamic 2D or 3D views of orbital activity – similar to embedding a Google Map – bringing real-time context into any workflow or documentation system. This capability is in line with Kayhan Space's vision of connecting various sectors of the space industry by the power of technology. Watch the video to see it in action.

Kayhan Space's Satcat platform continues to evolve as a mission-critical system of record for the space domain – supporting active satellite operations at scale and powering critical workflows such as ephemeris sharing, risk screening, and dynamic mission planning. Since its expansion earlier this year, Satcat has reached key milestones as an integrated space intelligence and operations platform, with a large and growing user base across the commercial and government space sectors. The platform delivers shared awareness, intelligent automation, and decision support to help mission teams operate safely and effectively in an increasingly congested space environment.

Learn more about the Satcat Maneuver Planner at the Space Symposium, April 7–10. Kayhan Space will be showcasing this and other Satcat features with live demos at booth #338 in the BAE Systems Exhibit Center, South Hall.

