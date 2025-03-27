Kayhan Space Rolls Out First-of-Its-Kind Business & Operator Directory to Streamline Satellite Industry Coordination

With thousands of organizations already listed – and more being added regularly – the Satcat Business Directory is the most comprehensive open-access directory available to the space industry today. Post this

"For too long, operators and stakeholders across the space domain have lacked a centralized, reliable source of information about each other," said Araz Feyzi, CTO and Co-Founder of Kayhan Space. "Our Satcat Business Directory fills that gap, and we're inviting all relevant businesses to visit the site and claim their page. Verified users can edit and update their listings to ensure accurate, authoritative information is available to the entire community."

For organizations with satellites in orbit, each listing links to a dedicated breakout page displaying all of the company's space assets with full technical and mission data – including satellite catalog numbers, launch details, orbits, TLEs, and more – offering deeper insight into active missions and asset ownership.

With thousands of organizations already listed – and more being added regularly – the Satcat Business Directory is the most comprehensive open-access directory available to the space industry today. The directory provides a single unified platform for deep insight into the space industry.

The full rollout of the directory builds on Kayhan Space's vision for a safer, more connected orbital environment. By making it easier for satellite operators to identify and communicate with one another, the directory plays a critical role in enabling faster deconfliction, improved collaboration, and more coordinated mission planning, especially vital for active fleets in LEO.

To explore or claim a Satcat Business Directory listing, visit https://www.satcat.com/businesses. Learn more about the Satcat Product Suite by visiting Kayhan Space at the Space Symposium (April 7-10), Booth #338 in the BAE Systems Exhibit Center South Hall.

ABOUT KAYHAN SPACE

Kayhan Space Corp. is a leading developer of advanced spaceflight intelligence and autonomous safety solutions for both government and commercial operators. Driven by a mission to make spaceflight safer, the company leads the industry in Space Situational Awareness and Space Traffic Coordination capabilities through its groundbreaking platform, Satcat Product Suite. Kayhan Space's innovative solutions are trusted by the world's top commercial operators and have secured contracts with the Department of Defense, Department of Commerce, and NASA.

Founded in 2019, Kayhan Space is a U.S.-owned and operated company based in Colorado. Its leadership team comprises seasoned spaceflight experts with extensive experience supporting NASA and Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) missions, alongside software engineers skilled in high-performance cloud computing and advanced product development.

Learn more at https://kayhan.space/

Media Contact

Michael Sias, Kayhan Space, 1 954-361-3963, [email protected], https://kayhan.space/

SOURCE Kayhan Space