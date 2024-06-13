Kayla Brossett Joins Tagoras Consulting Team, Strengthens Workforce Development Focus

Tagoras, a leading consulting firm specializing in the business of continuing education and professional development, announced today the addition of Kayla Brossett to its consulting team. Brossett's experience and expertise will play a major role in expanding the firm's work in workforce development-related projects and academic-association partnerships.

Carrboro, N.C., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tagoras, a leading consulting firm specializing in the business of continuing education and professional development, announced today the addition of Kayla Brossett to its consulting team. With over 15 years of experience in the industry, Tagoras continues to expand its expertise and services to better serve its diverse client base, including trade and professional associations, college and university continuing education programs, and commercial training firms.

Brossett brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to Tagoras. She previously held significant roles such as Senior Strategic Partnerships Consultant at the Renaissance Network, Head of US Partnerships for the Wadhwani Foundation, and Assistant Vice President at ECMC Education. Kayla holds an undergraduate degree from Northwestern University and a master's degree from Grambling University. Her impressive credentials also include a Career Technical Education Leaders Fellowship at Advance CTE and serving as a National Career Clusters Framework Advisor.

With extensive consulting experience focusing on data analytics and decision-making for C-level executives, Kayla has demonstrated her ability to develop and implement strategic initiatives successfully. Notably, she spearheaded a virtual career pathways program at ECMC Education, which improved placement by 27 percent.

"Kayla has an extensive background working with higher education, edtech, nonprofit, and socially impactful organizations rooted in workforce development," said Jeff Cobb, a Tagoras co-founder and managing director. "We welcome her as a very valuable addition to our consulting team and as someone whose perspectives and experience will greatly benefit Tagoras clients."

Tagoras (http://www.tagoras.com) offers a comprehensive range of consulting services, including market assessment, strategy development, strategic technology audits, and platform selection. The addition of Kayla Brossett to the team underscores the company's commitment to enhancing the reach, revenue, and impact of its clients' continuing education and professional development offerings.

Media Contact

Jeff Cobb, Tagoras, 1 919-201-7460, [email protected], https://www.tagoras.com

SOURCE Tagoras