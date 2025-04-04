Kayla Burton Named Host of New TV Series She's in the Game, Premiering Fall 2025

"I'm honored to be a part of She's in the Game because we're getting to witness legends in the making," Post this

"Kayla Burton embodies everything She's in the Game is about—enthusiasm, talent, authenticity, and a deep understanding of the game on and off the court," said Jerome Butler, Executive Producer of She's in the Game. "Her presence is powerful, her storytelling is magnetic, and her background as an elite athlete, coach, and sports journalist makes her the perfect voice to lead this new generation of coverage."

Burton is no stranger to the grind. A standout guard at Lehigh University and part of a powerhouse sports family—her grandfather, Ron Burton, was the first-ever pick of the Boston Patriots, and her sister Veronica currently plays in the WNBA—Kayla brings generational insight into what it takes to compete at the highest levels.

"I'm honored to be a part of She's in the Game because we're getting to witness legends in the making," said Burton. "This platform matters. The timing matters. These athletes absolutely deserve the spotlight… and one day we'll look back at these girls' careers and say, we were there at the beginning."

She's in the Game is set to debut in fall 2025 as part of the 2025–2026 broadcast syndication season and is already cleared in over 100 Million homes. More details to be announced in the coming months.

