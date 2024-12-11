Kaymbu Secures Growth Funding Package from Decathlon Capital Partners to Enhance Platform and Expand Service Capabilities

Software company utilizes a flexible, revenue-based funding package to support growth and expansion without dilution

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kaymbu, a leading classroom documentation and family engagement platform for early childhood education, has landed a growth funding package from Decathlon Capital Partners. The revenue-based financing package will support Kaymbu's continued investment in platform development, expansion of client service capabilities, and new customer growth. Details of the revenue-based funding transaction were not disclosed.

The funding will allow Kaymbu, headquartered in Boston, to build on its success in providing educators with tools to document classroom activities and share meaningful learning moments with families. The investment will help drive enhancements to Kaymbu's platform and accelerate growth to support more educators and families.

Kin Lo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kaymbu, said Kaymbu is committed to empowering early childhood educators with the tools they need to enhance family engagement and enrich learning experiences. "Our platform empowers teachers to build meaningful connections with families, creating a collaborative environment that enriches the early learning experience for children," Lo said. "We're excited to take this next step in our journey and continue to further our mission."

Kaymbu was not required to give up any equity, ownership or control of the company in exchange for the growth capital. Kaymbu will repay the investment through its future revenues.

John Borchers, Managing Director of Decathlon Capital Partners, emphasized Decathlon's excitement in supporting Kaymbu's mission. "Kaymbu's innovative platform is making a tangible difference for educators and families in early childhood education, providing valuable tools that connect families to the classroom experience," Borchers said. "We look forward to supporting Kaymbu's continued growth and success as they expand their services and reach even more schools and educators."

About Kaymbu

Kaymbu equips educators with assessment, instructional planning, family engagement, and professional development tools to drive positive outcomes for children. From simple photo sharing to rich visual assessment and student portfolios, Kaymbu connects educators with young, digital-native parents. The Kaymbu software platform is used by early education programs in all 50 states and around the world, ranging from private childcare centers to Head Start programs and public school districts. Learn more at http://www.kaymbu.com.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at http://www.decathloncapital.com.

Media Contact

Press, Kaymbu, (857) 600-1540, [email protected], https://www.kaymbu.com/

SOURCE Kaymbu