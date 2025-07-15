Kazuo Ueda, Governor of the Bank of Japan, Joins the Group of Thirty

The Group of Thirty announces Kazuo Ueda as a Member.

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Group of Thirty (G30) is pleased to announce Mr. Kazuo Ueda has joined the Group's membership.

Mr. Kazuo Ueda was appointed Governor of the Bank of Japan on April 9, 2023, for a five-year term ending on April 8, 2028. As Governor, he oversees the central bank's monetary policy and plays a key role in maintaining financial stability in Japan. Mr. Ueda previously served as a Member of the Policy Board of the Bank of Japan from 1998 to 2005. He has had a distinguished academic career, holding professorial positions at Osaka University, the University of Tokyo, and Kyoritsu Women's University. He earned his Ph.D. in Economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and is widely recognized for his expertise in monetary economics and central banking.

The Group of Thirty, founded in 1978, is an independent global council comprised of economic and financial leaders from the public and private sectors and academia. It aims to deepen understanding of economic and financial issues, and of the international implications of decisions taken in the public and private sectors. Members participate in the Group in their personal capacities, not on behalf of any organization to which they may be affiliated. A full list of current G30 members is available at http://group30.org/members.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Chair of the Board of Trustees, said: "Governor Ueda's distinguished leadership at the Bank of Japan, his deep expertise in monetary policy and economic theory, and his strong international standing make him a valuable addition to the Group of Thirty. His insights will undoubtedly enrich our discussions and advance our shared understanding of the complex global economic challenges we face today."

Raghuram Rajan, Chair of the Group of Thirty, said: "The G30 draws strength from the breadth of experience and insight its members bring. Governor Ueda is a highly respected economist and policymaker whose deep knowledge of monetary policy and the global financial system will be an asset to our work. I look forward to his thoughtful contributions to our dialogue and research."

Kazuo Ueda said, "It is an honor to join the Group of Thirty, an organization known for its thoughtful analysis and meaningful contributions to global economic policy. I appreciate the invitation to become a member and look forward to engaging with colleagues in dialogue on the pressing issues facing the world economy."

