K&B Transportation, Inc. to Equip Entire Fleet with E-SMART

K&B adopts E-SMART dynamic speed management technology to improve safety on its fleet of 700 trucks
INDIANAPOLIS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- E-SMART, a leading dynamic speed management provider, announced today that K&B Transportation, Inc., an industry leader in refrigerated transportation will equip its fleet of more than 700 trucks with its E-SMART dynamic speed management technology.
"K&B is excited to partner with E-SMART," said Lance Evans, director of safety at K&B. "E-SMART technology is unlike anything else on the market because it assists K&B in managing its fleet in a way that no other technology can. K&B is looking forward to implementing E-SMART across the fleet to better serve our drivers and customers."
Effectively decreasing speeding events by more than 90%, E-SMART uses advanced positioning technology to determine vehicle location to actively manage max speed to the posted speed limit E-SMART also leverages this technology for low bridge collision avoidance, active geofencing and remote vehicle immobilization. Leading fleets currently using the E-SMART technology report a significant decrease in speed-related accidents, infringements, and significantly improved CSA scores.
"K&B is clearly a leader in safety technology," said Joe Thell, SVP of sales and business development at E-SMART. "From our initial conversations with K&B, it became clear that K&B is on the forefront of finding solutions to integrate its fleet into the ever-developing world of technology in order to address issues transportation companies regularly face on today's roadways and the transportation market. We are proud to partner with K&B in their efforts to make their fleet and the roadways safer."
ABOUT K&B Transportation
Founded in 1987, K&B Transportation is headquartered in South Sioux City, Nebraska and is an industry-leading refrigerated transportation company. K&B provides service to some of the largest companies in the food, beverage, and dairy industries.
https://www.drive4kb.com
ABOUT E-SMART
Indianapolis and Montreal-based E-SMART provides Dynamic Speed Management solutions to the transportation industry that reduce the risk and liability from speed violations and speed-related crashes. Fleets deploying E-SMART see improved CSA scores and decreased fuel consumption. In addition to its industry-leading Dynamic Speed Management solution E-SMART's other safety features, namely, Low Bridge Collision Prevention, Speed Controlled Geofence Zones and Remote Vehicle Immobilization are changing how fleets view speed management. For more information, please visit: http://www.esmartcontrol.com.
Media Contact
Susan Fall, LaunchIt, 6198909415, [email protected], www.launchitpr.com
SOURCE K&B Transportation and E-SMART
