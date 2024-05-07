K&B Transportation, Inc. to Equip Entire Fleet with E-SMART

E-SMART technology is unlike anything else on the market because it assists K&B in managing its fleet in a way that no other technology can Post this

Effectively decreasing speeding events by more than 90%, E-SMART uses advanced positioning technology to determine vehicle location to actively manage max speed to the posted speed limit E-SMART also leverages this technology for low bridge collision avoidance, active geofencing and remote vehicle immobilization. Leading fleets currently using the E-SMART technology report a significant decrease in speed-related accidents, infringements, and significantly improved CSA scores.

"K&B is clearly a leader in safety technology," said Joe Thell, SVP of sales and business development at E-SMART. "From our initial conversations with K&B, it became clear that K&B is on the forefront of finding solutions to integrate its fleet into the ever-developing world of technology in order to address issues transportation companies regularly face on today's roadways and the transportation market. We are proud to partner with K&B in their efforts to make their fleet and the roadways safer."

ABOUT K&B Transportation

Founded in 1987, K&B Transportation is headquartered in South Sioux City, Nebraska and is an industry-leading refrigerated transportation company. K&B provides service to some of the largest companies in the food, beverage, and dairy industries.

https://www.drive4kb.com

ABOUT E-SMART

Indianapolis and Montreal-based E-SMART provides Dynamic Speed Management solutions to the transportation industry that reduce the risk and liability from speed violations and speed-related crashes. Fleets deploying E-SMART see improved CSA scores and decreased fuel consumption. In addition to its industry-leading Dynamic Speed Management solution E-SMART's other safety features, namely, Low Bridge Collision Prevention, Speed Controlled Geofence Zones and Remote Vehicle Immobilization are changing how fleets view speed management. For more information, please visit: http://www.esmartcontrol.com.

Media Contact

Susan Fall, LaunchIt, 6198909415, [email protected], www.launchitpr.com

SOURCE K&B Transportation and E-SMART