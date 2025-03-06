Kbrax Joins AHIP As an Associate Affiliate Organization, Strengthening Commitment to Whole-Person Care

Kbrax proudly announces its AHIP Associate Affiliation, marking a significant step in its mission to improve healthcare through intelligent, integrated solutions. This achievement further empowers health plans and payers with cutting-edge technology designed to enhance care coordination, affordability, and accessibility. As a leader in AI-powered health solutions, Kbrax continues to innovate in making healthcare more efficient, improving health equity, and driving cost savings through its CompleteCarePlatform® and intelligent suite of products.

IRVINE, Calif. , March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kbrax proudly announces its AHIP Associate Affiliation, marking a significant step in its mission to improve healthcare through intelligent, integrated solutions. This achievement further empowers health plans and payers with cutting-edge technology designed to enhance care coordination, affordability, and accessibility. As a leader in AI-powered health solutions, Kbrax continues to innovate in making healthcare more efficient, improving health equity, and driving cost savings through its CompleteCarePlatform® and intelligent suite of products.

As an AHIP Associate Affiliate Organization, Kbrax aligns with industry best practices and collaborates with health plans to drive meaningful improvements in patient care. As a trusted partner to top Fortune 500 healthcare companies, Kbrax empowers health organizations with seamless care coordination, real-time insights, and improved health outcomes.

"At Kbrax, we believe in advancing healthcare delivery through proactive, data-driven solutions. Joining AHIP as an Associate Affiliate Organization affirms our commitment to innovation and collaboration with health plans and payers to enhance whole-person care," said Koorosh Yasami, CEO of Kbrax. "Our CompleteCarePlatform® is designed to seamlessly integrate mental health, physical health, and social determinants of health (SDOH) into a single, cost-effective solution, ensuring timely interventions and improved patient engagement."

Kbrax's solutions support key industry initiatives, including the Collaborative Care Model (CoCM) and the Innovation in Behavioral Health Model (IBHM), by enabling real-time monitoring and engagement. With MindPure®, Kbrax empowers members to take charge of their mental health, while CareCompanion enhances care coordination for providers and health plans.

By joining AHIP's network of trusted healthcare organizations, Kbrax further strengthens its role in shaping the future of healthcare innovation. This affiliation reflects Kbrax's unwavering commitment to delivering intelligent, scalable, and impactful solutions for payers seeking to meet the evolving needs of their members.

For more details on Kbrax's AHIP Associate Affiliation and its impact on healthcare solutions, visit www.kbrax.com.

About Kbrax

Kbrax is a pioneer in innovating AI-enabled health products, focusing on a comprehensive whole-person care delivery model. With over 25 years of experience serving Fortune 500 clients, the Kbrax team excels in creating effective and engaging patient-centric products. Kbrax's intelligent suite of products supports CoCM and IBH models of care, empowering payors and providers to deliver fully integrated health services to their members in a timely and actionable manner. Kbrax's flagship product, CompleteCarePlatform®, enables healthcare organizations to tackle the most challenging tasks in a complex healthcare delivery system. It succeeds in delivering full integration of mental health, physical health, and social determinants of health (SDOH) under one roof and in a single platform while actively managing and monitoring patients using the MindPure® mobile app. Visit www.Kbrax.com to learn more.

