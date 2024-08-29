KBrax Welcomes Lori Halpern and Monique Delgado to Advisory Board, Paving the Way for the Next Phase of Healthcare Innovation

Kbrax, a trailblazer in digital healthcare, is proud to announce the appointment of Lori Halpern and Monique Delgado to its esteemed advisory board. Their combined experience and leadership in healthcare management will play a crucial role in guiding KBrax's next phase of innovation, solidifying our position as a leader in the transformation of patient care through advanced technology.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Driving the Future of Healthcare with CompleteCarePlatform® For over 25 years, Kbrax has been at the forefront of healthcare transformation, committed to developing groundbreaking products that enhance patient outcomes and streamline care delivery. Our flagship CompleteCarePlatform®, along with MindPure®, PatientFirst®, and CompleteCareAI®, represent our dedication to a holistic approach in healthcare, integrating mental, physical, and social well-being into a seamless, AI-empowered solution. These products are central to our support of CMS's Collaborative Care Model (CoCM) and Innovation in Behavioral Health Model (IBHM), ensuring that patients receive comprehensive, personalized care.

Lori Halpern: Elevating Public Sector Healthcare Lori Halpern joins Kbrax with a distinguished 30-year career in public-sector healthcare. As the Regional Vice President of UnitedHealthcare at Home, Full Population Management within Optum's Home & Community Care division, Lori has led the delivery of home-based clinical care for DSNP, FIDE LTSS integrated plans, and CSNP plans across multiple states.

Her tenure at UnitedHealth Group has been marked by a series of strategic leadership roles, including Senior Vice President of Government Solutions for Optum Behavioral Health Solutions, where she drove key initiatives in Medicaid, CHIP, and Medicare programs. Lori's influence extends beyond her professional achievements as a mentor, a dedicated wife and mother, and the founder of the South Florida-based 501c3 non-profit, Pounds of Clothes.

"I am very excited to be a part of the Kbrax advisory board and to lean into this important work. We are at a defining moment in healthcare where we are finally connecting the head and the body and ensuring an integrated approach to treating the whole person. The Kbrax platform is a game changer in supporting providers, and their patients, by bringing their total care into full view," said Lori Halpern.

Monique Delgado: Transforming Healthcare Operations Monique Delgado, currently the CEO of Integrated Medical Services (IMS), Arizona's largest privately-owned multi-specialty medical group brings over 25 years of healthcare experience and a proven track record in operational excellence to Kbrax's advisory board. Monique's leadership at IMS and her previous roles at VillageMD, ASPA.

Wellvana, and Equality Health have consistently driven transformative results, positioning her as a key strategist in value-based care and network development. Monique's deep expertise in launching new markets, building high-performing provider networks, and overseeing risk-based operations will be instrumental as Kbrax expands its reach and continues to innovate in digital healthcare.

"I feel honored to be associated with Kbrax and believe that this platform is much needed for today's healthcare consumer," said Monique Delgado. A Strategic Vision for the Future "We are thrilled to welcome both Lori Halpern and Monique Delgado to our advisory board," said Koorosh Yasami, CEO of Kbrax. "Their combined experience in public sector healthcare and operational excellence will be pivotal as we enter our next growth phase.

Both Lori and Monique share our vision of leveraging technology to create a more integrated and patient-centered healthcare system." Koorosh Yasami has led Kbrax with an unwavering commitment to innovation, guiding the company to become a leader in digital healthcare. Under his leadership, Kbrax has introduced products that not only meet the current needs of the healthcare industry but also anticipate future challenges, ensuring that Kbrax remains at the cutting edge of healthcare technology.

The addition of Lori Halpern and Monique Delgado to the advisory board marks a a significant step forward for Kbrax as we continue to develop solutions that support organizations, payers, and stakeholders in delivering comprehensive, holistic care.

About Kbrax, Inc. Kbrax is dedicated to re-imagining the digital healthcare landscape through innovative technology solutions. Our CompleteCarePlatform® and suite of products, including MindPure®, PatientFirst®, and CompleteCareAI®, are designed to support and enhance the Collaborative Care Model (CoCM) and the Innovation in Behavioral Health Model (IBHM) by CMS. By integrating mental, physical, and social health, Kbrax provides a holistic, personalized care solution that empowers patients on their journey to wellness.

For more information, visit https://www.kbrax.com

Media Contact

Koorosh Yasami, Kbrax, Inc., 1 8888332133, [email protected] , https://www.kbrax.com

SOURCE Kbrax, Inc.