K.C. Eames Appointed to Intuit QuickBooks Partner Council

"We're excited to have K.C. on our Council," said Ted Callahan, Accountant Segment leader, Global Business Solutions Group at Intuit. "As an accounting professional who embraces new technology and forward-thinking practices, K.C. will be a critical member of our advisory board, helping us develop, enhance, and deliver products and services that meet the needs of accounting professionals and their firms, ultimately allowing them to better serve their business clients."

Eames is looking forward to participating on council, "I'm so excited to join the Intuit QuickBooks Partner Advisory Council, especially at what feels like such a significant pivot point in our industry. As a representative of our firm's principals and accountants, I hope to be a part of shaping how we leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enhance our offerings. The current and emerging ecosystem of AI applications presents an incredible opportunity to change how we work and the value we deliver to clients. This appointment allows me to help craft the tools that empower our CPA's and accountants to work more efficiently and focus on those high-value advisory services. I'm looking forward to collaborating with Intuit's leadership and the council's impressive roster of industry leaders to explore innovative solutions that will benefit our firm and the accounting profession more broadly."

The Partner Council meets virtually and in-person periodically at Intuit's Silicon Valley headquarters in Mountain View, CA. Council members serve a two-year term and get an inside look at the company's strategy and product development, sharing their thoughts and insights on critical accounting and small and mid-market business initiatives that power their success.

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

