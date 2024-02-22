K.C. Ryerson of Owl Be There Awarded Franchisee of the Year by International Franchise Association

"I was so proud and honored to have been nominated and chosen for such an honor as Franchisee of the Year." -- K.C. Ryerson, owner of Owl Be There of Frederick, MD. and Loudoun, VA. Post this

The Franchisee of the Year Award recognizes leading franchise owners from IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance, and promote the franchise business model. Nominated by their parent company, individuals are selected for their involvement in their communities, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit, fostering a strong and healthy culture with their workforce, and assisting their fellow franchisees when called upon.

K.C. Ryerson is the owner of Owl Be There of Frederick, MD. and Loudoun County, VA., an emerging franchise concept featuring a network of home-based senior care referral specialists who provide Wise Care Guidance for families and their loved ones. She has been involved in senior care advocacy for 13 years, beginning back in 2010. Owning her own Owl Be There business is to honor her family legacy on behalf of her mother and father, as she was inspired by her own journey of searching for appropriate care for her parents. Her father suffered from dementia brought on by cancer and her mother had Alzheimer's and Lewey Body Dementia. K.C. has her certificate of Financial Planning through Georgetown University, a bachelor's degree in business marketing, an MBA with a concentration in Health Care Management, a Maryland Assisted Living Manager Certificate, is a Certified Alzheimer's Disease Dementia Trainer, and is currently a doctoral student.

"I was so proud and honored to have been nominated and chosen for such an honor as Franchisee of the Year," said Ryerson, owner of Owl Be There of Frederick, MD. and Loudoun, VA., "Winning has given me such a powerful feeling of inclusion and it reminds me that in franchising, you may be in business for yourself - but you're never in business by yourself. I was honored alongside other franchisees who truly want to empower others – that's why they chose franchising in the first place. Prior to owning my own business, I enjoyed my time in the direct sales industry, healthcare industry, and financial services industry. Today, I'm able to mesh these experiences in providing the gold standard for senior placement in the industry. Having been honored with this award, I now want to empower others and mentor other new franchisees who come into our system. I'd also like to express my heartfelt thanks to David and Laura Greenwood of Owl Be There. I wouldn't be here if they hadn't believed in me and supported me the way they have."

There are approximately 806,000 franchised businesses across the U.S., providing over 8.7 million direct jobs and generating over $858 billion in economic output. According to Oxford Economics, franchising on average provides higher wages and better benefits than non-franchised businesses, as well as greater entrepreneurial opportunities to minorities, women, veterans, and other underrepresented communities.

