KCAC Aviation Breaks Ground on New Aircraft Maintenance Hangar in Olathe, Kansas

KCAC Aviation, the factory authorized dealer for both Pilatus and Piper aircraft in the Midwest, proudly held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction on its new aircraft maintenance hangar at Johnson County Executive Airport (KOJC) in Olathe, Kansas. This nearly 30,000-square-foot facility will significantly enhance KCAC Aviation's ability to service and maintain the growing number of Pilatus and Piper aircraft throughout KCAC's sales region. The groundbreaking event, held on August 23, 2024, was attended by local airport commission and county officials, as well as industry partners and KCAC Aviation team members. This new facility marks a significant milestone in the company's 58-year history as it will double KCAC's maintenance capacity and streamline the wide range of maintenance services that are offered, from routine inspections to major overhaul repairs.
"Our maintenance team has grown by 50% since 2021," said Bill Lento, Director of Maintenance for KCAC Aviation. "With this expansion, our maintenance and avionics teams will be able to work on more projects at once, which in turn will mean better service for our customers and better opportunities for our employees to grow."
The new maintenance hangar is expected to be fully operational by summer 2025. This expansion will provide additional space for aircraft repair and maintenance and will create new job opportunities. Having a second hangar dedicated to maintenance reflects KCAC Aviation's ongoing investment in the future of general aviation and its dedication to meeting the needs of its expanding customer base.
"Breaking ground on our new aircraft maintenance hangar represents a pivotal moment for KCAC Aviation," said Tony Mateer, General Manager for KCAC Aviation. "It's not just about expanding our facilities and reducing downtime; it's about enhancing our capabilities and allowing us to better serve our clients. We're excited about the opportunities this will bring for both our KCAC team members as well as our customers."
About KCAC Aviation
KCAC Aviation is a full-service aviation company located at the Johnson County Executive Airport (KOJC) in Olathe, Kansas, with a Pilatus Aircraft Sales Office at DuPage Airport (KDPA) in West Chicago, Illinois. KCAC is an Authorized Sales and Service Center for Pilatus and Piper aircraft. KCAC also offers Part 145 repair services, avionics installation and repair, private charter service, aircraft management and FBO services.
