KCAC Aviation Breaks Ground on New Aircraft Maintenance Hangar in Olathe, Kansas

"It's not just about expanding our facilities and reducing downtime; it's about enhancing our capabilities and allowing us to better serve our clients." said Tony Mateer, General Manager for KCAC Aviation Post this

"Our maintenance team has grown by 50% since 2021," said Bill Lento, Director of Maintenance for KCAC Aviation. "With this expansion, our maintenance and avionics teams will be able to work on more projects at once, which in turn will mean better service for our customers and better opportunities for our employees to grow."

The new maintenance hangar is expected to be fully operational by summer 2025. This expansion will provide additional space for aircraft repair and maintenance and will create new job opportunities. Having a second hangar dedicated to maintenance reflects KCAC Aviation's ongoing investment in the future of general aviation and its dedication to meeting the needs of its expanding customer base.

"Breaking ground on our new aircraft maintenance hangar represents a pivotal moment for KCAC Aviation," said Tony Mateer, General Manager for KCAC Aviation. "It's not just about expanding our facilities and reducing downtime; it's about enhancing our capabilities and allowing us to better serve our clients. We're excited about the opportunities this will bring for both our KCAC team members as well as our customers."

About KCAC Aviation

KCAC Aviation is a full-service aviation company located at the Johnson County Executive Airport (KOJC) in Olathe, Kansas, with a Pilatus Aircraft Sales Office at DuPage Airport (KDPA) in West Chicago, Illinois. KCAC is an Authorized Sales and Service Center for Pilatus and Piper aircraft. KCAC also offers Part 145 repair services, avionics installation and repair, private charter service, aircraft management and FBO services.

For additional information:

Carrie Gicante, Director of Marketing

Call 913.324.1214 or email [email protected]

Media Contact

Carrie Gicante, KCAC Aviation, 1 913-324-1214, [email protected], www.kcac.com

SOURCE KCAC Aviation