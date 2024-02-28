KCD PR Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary as Financial PR Agency of Choice for Motivated Leaders

"I'm thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our dedicated staff and hundreds of amazing clients who made it possible, and the best is yet to come as we embark on the next 15 years." Post this

Gold MarCom Award for KCD PR's "Wonders & Blunders" newsletter

Grand prize winner in the NYX Awards for successful media relations campaign

Silver Davey award winner for its "Cyber Insiders" podcast

"Pivoting from a corporate role to founding your own agency, it's hard to know what to expect when you're in the grind of the early days of building a brand and attracting clients. These past 15 years have been an incredible journey full of twists and turns, meaningful partnerships, and of course plenty of rewarding work along the way." said KCD PR President, Kevin Dinino. "I'm proud that we've stayed true to our founding mission – providing specialized expertise and custom solutions that allow our full team to engage with a client. I'm thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our dedicated staff and hundreds of amazing clients who made it possible, and the best is yet to come as we embark on the next 15 years."

KCD PR also has key partnerships with influential event organizers including Fintech Meetup, Finovate, Fintech Talents, Mobile Payments Conference and Fintech Connector.

As a virtual agency with a presence across the U.S., KCD PR is extremely agile and able to service clients of all sizes strategically and effectively. The firm embraces the use of technology within its practice, providing modern solutions for clients. In its next phase of growth, the firm will focus on expanding its client roster in priority verticals and offering deeper integrated digital marketing capabilities to better serve existing clients. To learn more and partner with KCD PR, please visit kcdpr.com.

About KCD PR

KCD PR is an integrated communications agency with deep roots serving clients in the financial services, fintech and tech industries. The firm is recognized by Forbes and O'Dwyers as one of the Top PR Agencies in America and delivers award-winning strategic communications, content development and digital activation and engagement campaigns for clients across the world. KCD PR has cultivated a diverse client list, from fast-moving technology startups to well-established Fortune 500 brands. For more information on client results and case studies, please visit kcdpr.com.

Media Contact

Duke Bartnik, KCD PR, 443-896-4846, [email protected], https://kcdpr.com/

SOURCE KCD PR