KCD PR Continues Momentum, Winning 2023 Davey Award for Cyber Insiders Podcast

Cyber Insiders was selected from more than 2,000 domestic and international entries. Post this

Cyber Insiders was selected from more than 2,000 domestic and international entries. The Daveys are judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). AIVA's current membership includes leading brands, media outlets and marketing firms, including Spotify, Nissan, Conde Nast, Disney, Microsoft, JP Morgan, the PGA Tour, and Wired.

"The talent displayed by the Entrants into our 19th season has proven to be massive", said AIVA Managing Director Lauren Angeloni. "I've come to expect ingenuity and innovation from our small shops and independent creators, but this year is particularly stunning. I want to congratulate all honorees for their well-deserved wins. I also would like to extend sincere thanks to our jurors, who gave so much time and care in their evaluation of each entry."

Cyber Insiders, created by the Cyber Center of Excellence features leaders from industry, academia and government agencies. The star-studded lineup of seasoned insiders discusses what citizens and businesses need to know about the current threat landscape, protection and risk management, industry innovations and growing workforce needs.

This award is one of several awards that KCD PR has received this year. The agency's "Wonder & Blunders" newsletter was recently awarded a Gold MarCom Award. KCD PR was also recently recognized by the San Diego Business Journal as a finalist for the Cybersecurity Stewardship Organization of the Year and was a Grand Prize Winner at the 2023 NYX Award in the Public Relations - Television Placement category.

Cyber Insiders is available on Spotify, Apple Music and other major podcasting networks. To learn more about the 2023 Davey Awards and to explore the full list of winners, please visit daveyawards.com.

About KCD PR

KCD PR is a public relations and integrated communications agency with deep roots serving clients in the financial services, fintech, blockchain, cybersecurity, and high-tech industries. The firm is recognized by Forbes and O'Dwyers as one of the Top PR Agencies in America and delivers award-winning strategic communications, content development and digital activation and engagement campaigns for clients across the world. KCD PR has cultivated a diverse client list, from fast-moving technology startups to well-established Fortune 500 brands. For more information on client results and case studies, please visit kcdpr.com.

Media Contact

Duke Bartnik, KCD PR, 443.896.4846, [email protected], https://kcdpr.com/

SOURCE KCD PR