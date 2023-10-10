KCD PR Officially Announced Grand Prize Winner for Season 2 of the 2023 NYX Awards

The award recognizes the firm's achievements in its widely successful public relations campaign for client IDIQ

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) has unveiled the winners of the 2023 NYX Awards: Season 2. This season's competition was illuminated with even more innovative marketing strategies, unique designs and captivating video productions, furthering NYXs' tradition of honoring excellence across designs, campaigns and productions in marketing, communications and videos.

This year, KCD PR was recognized as a Grand Winner in the global competition. The agency's winning entry was in the Public Relations - Television Placement category for "A Successful Pitch to Fox Business" for their client, IDIQ, an industry leader in credit monitoring and identity theft protection.

Please click here to view the dedicated Winner's Page: https://nyxawards.com/marcom/winner-info.php?id=2649

"Winning this award is really a testament to the power of strategic storytelling and our team's expertise," said Kevin Dinino, President of KCD PR, "This recognition also shows our commitment to giving our clients' visions a voice, as our tagline says. Our IDIQ account team has done amazing work and we look forward to continuing this caliber of results across our roster."

With total submissions exceeding 1,500 in numbers, contributions for the NYX Awards flowed in from experts across countries. These entries, rich in diversity and creativity, affirmed the global community's relentless pursuit of excellence in the domains of marketing and video content.

Reflecting on the success of the awards, Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson of IAA, stated, "With marketing, designs and videos on the helm, the NYX Awards is catalyzing a renaissance that is shaping the very fabric of contemporary media and communication. The NYX Awards remains committed to championing the evolving landscape of media and communication, serving as a precursor to the unwavering dynamism we anticipate for what lies ahead."

To learn more about KCD PR, please visit https://kcdpr.com/.

About KCD PR, Inc.

KCD PR is an integrated communications agency with deep roots serving clients in the financial services, fintech and tech industries. The firm is recognized by Forbes and O'Dwyers as one of the Top PR Agencies in America and delivers award-winning strategic communications, content development and digital activation and engagement campaigns for clients across the world. KCD PR has cultivated a diverse client list, from fast-moving technology startups to well-established Fortune 500 brands. For more information on client results and case studies, please visit‥‥https://www.kcdpr.com/.

About‥NYX‥Awards

The NYX Awards stands as a prestigious international awards program, dedicated to honoring and celebrating individuals and entities with exceptional prowess across a diverse spectrum of industries and mediums. Our recognition extends to professionals and innovators in the fields of marketing, communication, advertising, creativity, public relations, graphic design, print, digital, video, and audio. NYX serves as a beacon of achievement across countless industries, symbolizing the pinnacle of excellence for those it embraces.

Duke Bartnik, KCD PR, 443-896-4846, [email protected], kcdpr.com

