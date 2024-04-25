KCD PR's Team of Web3 Experts to Descend on Austin, TX for CoinDesk's Consensus Conference

"We are excited to offer financial services and Web3 clients the opportunity to partner with a seasoned strategic communications firm. We have worked through market cycles and have a 15+ year record of accomplishment of communications success," said Kevin Dinino, President of KCD PR. Post this

KCD PR has rolled out the following services to leverage CoinDesk Consensus:

Brand activation campaigns centered around Consensus – including product/service rollouts, influencer and community management, digital content creation and media relations with on-ground support and counsel with influential media attending Consensus

PR and media relations before, during and after the conference; staffed introductions and media training are available

Owned media including brand journalism, customer and employee stories and case study development, podcast or webinar development and promotion

Social and community management program development and ongoing counsel

Full marketing and communications audit and strategic planning to uncover needs analysis for Web3 and blockchain company success

"We are excited to offer financial services and Web3 clients the opportunity to partner with a seasoned strategic communications firm. We have worked through market cycles and have a 15+ year record of accomplishment of communications success," said Kevin Dinino, President of KCD PR. "That staying power translates into knowing how to best position and activate brands in a competitive marketplace. We look forward to meeting your team in Austin and helping support your brand's next step into the Web3 ecosystem."

Consensus has 15,000 confirmed attendees from 100+ countries. Joined by an audience of 850+ investors and 750+ journalists, there are few places that offer the level of opportunity and exposure that this conference does. KCD PR is also available for complimentary 30-minute consultations to help understand and address brand goals for 2024 and beyond. To learn more about KCD PR, and how to make the most out of your Consensus experience, visit kcdpr.com.

About KCD PR

KCD PR is a full-service strategic communications agency with deep roots serving clients in the financial services, fintech and blockchain/Web3 industries. The firm is recognized by Forbes and O'Dwyer's as one of the Top PR Agencies in America and delivers award-winning strategic communications, content development and digital activation and engagement campaigns for clients across the world. KCD PR has cultivated a diverse client list, from fast-moving technology startups to well-established Fortune 500 brands. For more information on client results and case studies, please visit https://www.kcdpr.com/.

