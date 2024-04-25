KCD PR's Team of Web3 Experts to Descend on Austin, TX for CoinDesk's Consensus Conference

Specialized marketing and strategic communications agency rolls out unique service model geared towards Web3 and digital asset providers
AUSTIN, Texas, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KCD PR, a full-service strategic communications and marketing agency with deep roots in web3, blockchain and financial services, announced today a custom service offering curated for brands participating at CoinDesk Consensus 2024. The conference will be held in Austin, Texas from May 28-31, 2024, and is known as one of the most influential gatherings of the cryptocurrency, blockchain and Web3 ecosystem.
Web3 and blockchain have experienced a resurgence of growth and renewed interest from some of the largest traditional financial services brands in the world. Individual and institutional investors alike have access to sophisticated investment products and tools to participate in the next bull market. KCD PR offers Web3, crypto, blockchain and digital asset brands a unique opportunity to engage and jumpstart marketing communications efforts in this crucial time. Brand visibility, differentiation and communication are key pillars of success at one of the industry's largest conferences.
KCD PR has rolled out the following services to leverage CoinDesk Consensus:
- Brand activation campaigns centered around Consensus – including product/service rollouts, influencer and community management, digital content creation and media relations with on-ground support and counsel with influential media attending Consensus
- PR and media relations before, during and after the conference; staffed introductions and media training are available
- Owned media including brand journalism, customer and employee stories and case study development, podcast or webinar development and promotion
- Social and community management program development and ongoing counsel
- Full marketing and communications audit and strategic planning to uncover needs analysis for Web3 and blockchain company success
"We are excited to offer financial services and Web3 clients the opportunity to partner with a seasoned strategic communications firm. We have worked through market cycles and have a 15+ year record of accomplishment of communications success," said Kevin Dinino, President of KCD PR. "That staying power translates into knowing how to best position and activate brands in a competitive marketplace. We look forward to meeting your team in Austin and helping support your brand's next step into the Web3 ecosystem."
Consensus has 15,000 confirmed attendees from 100+ countries. Joined by an audience of 850+ investors and 750+ journalists, there are few places that offer the level of opportunity and exposure that this conference does. KCD PR is also available for complimentary 30-minute consultations to help understand and address brand goals for 2024 and beyond. To learn more about KCD PR, and how to make the most out of your Consensus experience, visit kcdpr.com.
About KCD PR
KCD PR is a full-service strategic communications agency with deep roots serving clients in the financial services, fintech and blockchain/Web3 industries. The firm is recognized by Forbes and O'Dwyer's as one of the Top PR Agencies in America and delivers award-winning strategic communications, content development and digital activation and engagement campaigns for clients across the world. KCD PR has cultivated a diverse client list, from fast-moving technology startups to well-established Fortune 500 brands. For more information on client results and case studies, please visit https://www.kcdpr.com/.
